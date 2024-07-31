French Parfait Stations are a Great Option for Olympic Themed Parties
This delectable tray of lemon curd parfait in clear containers is a perfect way to celebrate the French Olympics.
This example of a chocolate bannana parfait shows off the the distinct layers of cake, fruit and cream with its layers of chocolate cake/banana pastry cream topped with Chantilly cream and a torched banana.
Manassas (Virginia) Dessert Specialists love this option to celebrate Paris ‘24
Parfaits and trifle are layered desserts that are very French and perfect for summer because they utilize the abundance of fresh fruit available at this time of year.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Paris Olympics are in full swing, and you’re thinking of doing a themed-summer party for friends coming over to watch the games on your biggest available screen. Why not take advantage of summer fruits and do a parfait station?
— Victoria Wu, Co-Owner of Cakes By Happy Eatery
Both parfaits and trifle are layered French desserts using a combination of cake, fruit, and some creamy filling. A parfait is a single serving item, whereas a trifle is a big bowl serving multiple people.
“Parfaits and trifle are layered desserts that are very French and perfect for summer because they utilize the abundance of fresh fruit available at this time of year,” says Victoria Wu of Cakes by Happy Eatery, one of two sisters who the popular bakery and café that is a staple in Manassas, Virginia. “Parfait features a combination of cake, fruit and some creamy filling, and trifle is a big bowl of similar ingredients so you can do both in your station or choose based on your taste.”
Wu recommends setting up a parfait station at a larger gathering to make it easier for guests to see this visually dazzling summer dessert option showing off the layers of cake, fruit and cream.
“You want to use clear cups or bowls to serve so it’s easier to see,” she explains. “Cube bite-size cakes or using a cookie cutter – cut cakes into round discs.”
The parfait originated in Franci around 1890, where it was conceived as a frozen custard made by boiling eggs (the yolks are the key), sugar, and cream. In French, the word appropriately means "perfect." Over the years since, the parfait has been reimagined as a partially frozen layered dessert served in clear glasses, tall thin flutes or bowls
“Part of the beauty of parfaits is seeing the layers of cake, fruit and cream,” says Wu. Her parfait stations always include a variety of fresh fruit, some macerated fruit (with sprinkled sugar ontop fresh fruit to sweeten the fruit and to release its natural juice), a variety of creams (i.e., Chantilly cream or chocolate mousse) and some garnishes and topping such as fresh mint, herbs, nuts, coffee, ladyfingers, more fresh fruit and dessert sauces.
In today’s dynamic food environment, parfaits are now often made with savory ingredients as well; there are versions made with seafood, vegetables, and even foie gras.
###
About Cakes by Happy Eatery
Known regionally for their inventive, fabulous and versatile creations in the kitchen, Cakes By Happy Eatery was founded in 1984 by Woei and Fu-Mei Wu and have been Manassas since 2009. Two of their daughters – Victoria and Emily –operate the business today and have since 2000, although their mother Fu-Mei
still comes in almost every day and is still the defacto matriarch. The sisters create and design custom cakes and dessert bars that showcase every kind of special occasion, event or season, producing pieces of art that taste incredibly delicious. Their full-service bakery includes an onsite café for dining throughout the day, and also operate a thriving catering business featuring cakes are baked from scratch daily and never frozen (besides ice cream cakes) by a team of very talented bakers and pastry chefs.
Victoria and Emily are both regularly featured as guests and dessert experts on NBC, FOX, ABC, and CBS affiliates in Maryland, DC, and is known for showcasing cutting-edge trends and creative recipes and presentation designs. For further information go to www.cakesbyhappyeatery.com
Richard Matthews
MCM
+1 203-644-2328
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other