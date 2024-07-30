AUSTRALIAN MUSEUM EUREKA PRIZES 2024 FINALISTS ANNOUNCED
Australian Research Data Commons Eureka Prize for Excellence in Research Software finalists, MiniZinc.
The very best of Australian scientific discovery, invention, communication, and innovation celebrated at the 2024 AM Eureka Prizes.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The outstanding 55 finalists for the 2024 Australian Museum Eureka Prizes have been announced today and feature remarkable scientific endeavour and achievement from across the nation.
In its 34th year, the AM Eureka Prizes recognise contributions to science across four categories: Research and Innovation, Leadership, Science Engagement, and School Science, with 19 prizes and a total of $180,000 in prize money.
Australian Museum Director and CEO Kim McKay AO said the awards offered an important opportunity to celebrate scientific courage and determination.
“Now in its 34th year, the AM Eureka Prizes finalists not only display a steadfast commitment to addressing the world’s most pressing challenges but also demonstrate the importance of collaborative innovation and solution seeking. The Eureka Prizes show us the power of collective thinking and cross discipline partnership. It is a privilege to see what happens when some of Australia’s greatest scientific minds come together,” McKay said.
A new prize for Sustainability Research has been added this year to acknowledge ground-breaking work that addresses environmental challenges and promotes sustainable practices.
Chief Scientist and Director, Australian Museum Research Institute, Professor Kris Helgen said the AM Eureka Prizes provide the opportunity to remind us all that science impacts our everyday lives.
“From the food we grow, biodiversity we identify and describe, and the diseases we treat, it is impossible to overstate how important science is to our lives. The AM Eureka Prizes are the only national science prizes which brings together top scientists, emerging researchers, and schoolchildren, and we are proud to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of this year's finalists.”
The 2024 AM Eureka Prize finalist projects include:
• Dating Antarctic Ice Sheet collapse using octopus DNA.
• The world's largest melanoma imaging study, advancing detection and management.
• Capturing electrical power from a thermoradiative diode, harvesting re-emitted solar energy at night.
• A sustainable recycling system for solar panels, contributing to Australia's Net-Zero 2050 goals.
• Solving Buruli ulcer spread, paving the way for controlling this tropical skin disease in Australia.
The AM Eureka Prizes winners will be announced on Wednesday, 4 September, at a ceremony held at Sydney Town Hall. A livestream of the awards will also be available online, to register visit australian.museum/eurekaprizes.
For more information and a full list of finalists: australian.museum/eurekaprizes
EVENT DETAILS
What: Australian Museum Eureka Prizes Award Ceremony
Where: Sydney Town Hall, George St, Sydney.
When: Wednesday 4 September 2024
Live broadcast from 7:30pm AEST via australian.museum/eurekaprizes
Interviews available with finalists
Media pack, including releases, finalist info, images and video HERE
Eureka Talk Series
Join us for conversations with Australian Museum Eureka Prize winners and other changemakers and trailblazers, as they bring us up to date on the developments, challenges, and innovations in their specialist fields of Climate, Health and Science Communication. This fascinating series will expand your knowledge and spark your curiosity.
- Saturday 24 August, 11am: Black Summer Bushfires
- Saturday 31 August, 11am: Antarctica
About the Australian Museum
The Australian Museum (AM) was founded in 1827 and is the nation’s first museum. It is internationally recognised as a natural science and culture institution focused on Australia and the Pacific. The AM’s mission is to ignite wonder, inspire debate and drive change. The AM’s vision is to be a leading voice for the richness of life, the Earth and culture in Australia and the Pacific. The AM commits to transforming the conversation around climate change, the environment and wildlife conservation; being a strong advocate for First Nations cultures; and to continuing to develop world leading science, collections, exhibitions and education programs. With more than 22 million objects and specimens and the Australian Museum Research Institute (AMRI), the AM is not only a dynamic source of reliable scientific information on some of the most pressing environmental and social challenges facing our region, but also an important site of cultural exchange and learning.
