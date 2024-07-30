LEAP Innovations Unveils Pilot Network Cohort 8: A New Era of Educational Transformation in Chicago
LEAP Innovations announces the launch of Pilot Network Cohort 8, an ambitious initiative aimed at revolutionizing education through personalized learning.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEAP Innovations is thrilled to announce the launch of Pilot Network Cohort 8, an ambitious initiative aimed at revolutionizing education through personalized learning and innovative teaching practices. The Pilot Network is a cohort-based program that empowers school teams to innovate and implement sustainable school improvements tailored to their specific contexts. Over the course of 12 months, educators refine their approaches to personalized learning, discovering effective tools and methodologies that enhance student engagement and achievement.
— Scott Frauenheim, CEO of LEAP Innovations
Pilot Network empowers educators to personalize learning to ensure each student’s unique needs, strengths, and interests are at the forefront. The newest cohort features forward-thinking schools: Avalon Park Elementary School, Edison Park Elementary School, Esmeralda Santiago Charter School, Gillespie Technology Magnet Cluster School, Jordan Community Elementary School, Richard H. Lee Elementary School, Morton Elementary School, and Patrick Henry Elementary School. These schools have been selected for their commitment to pioneering educational strategies that personalized learning to prepare students for the future.
“We are incredibly excited to launch Pilot Network Cohort 8, propelling personalized learning across the City of Chicago and beyond. By partnering with these innovative schools, we are designing the future of learning—one that is inclusive, student-centered, and adaptive to the unique needs of every learner,” shared Scott Frauenheim, CEO of LEAP Innovations, “This Cohort is at the cutting edge of innovation in education, and we’re thrilled to support them.”
The LEAP Pilot Network has impacted over 65,000 students and worked with 180 schools across Chicago. The program provides comprehensive support, including professional learning, job-embedded coaching, and access to cutting-edge edtech tools, to help school teams design, pilot, and scale personalized learning models.
LEAP Innovations continues to support innovation in the education sector, providing opportunities for educators to learn more about the changing landscape. LEAP is hosting a workshop series on the opportunities generative AI presents to both educators and students, Unveiling the Future of Learning: Virtual Workshops with Greg Kulowiec; the first of which will take place on Wednesday, July 31. Register to attend to learn more about the rapidly changing landscape of generative AI.
About LEAP Innovations
LEAP Innovations is a national education innovation organization headquartered in Chicago, IL. Their mission is to transform education by partnering with educators and innovators to create personalized, equitable, and learner-centered experiences for every student. LEAP Innovations offers a range of programs and services that empower educators and inspire students to reach their full potential.
For more information on the LEAP Pilot Network and its impact, visit www.LEAPInnovations.org.
