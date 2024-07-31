The Cult of Monday is Transforming Workplace Cultures
Elevating Organizational and Leadership Development in Australia and New Zealand with CYPHER LearningSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cult of Monday, a leading organizational and leadership development firm, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with CYPHER Learning, provider of the leading AI-powered learning platform for business and academic settings. This collaboration aims to enhance leadership capabilities, improve employee engagement, and drive productivity across numerous industries in Australia and New Zealand.
Transforming Workplace Cultures
Cult of Monday was founded with the mission to transform workplace cultures and make Mondays the best day of the week by unlocking potential and fostering productivity and growth within organizations. By integrating CYPHER Learning’s AI powered learning platform, the firm ensures that each organization and person will receive tailored solutions designed to meet their unique needs. This partnership is set to revolutionize how companies approach employee well-being and professional development.
Interactive and effective learning experiences contribute to greater productivity, retention, and overall business success. The partnership will focus on several key areas:
Leadership and Organizational Development: Providing leadership programs and diversity training to foster inclusive and effective leadership. Cult of Monday’s approach is based on Gallup's well-being at work research, which emphasizes career satisfaction, social support, physical and mental health, financial stability, and community engagement.
Employee Engagement and Productivity: Enhancing employee engagement and productivity through strategic training programs that leverage CYPHER Learning’s AI-powered platform. Research shows that employees with high well-being are 81% less likely to seek new employment, miss 41% less work due to poor health, and are 36% more likely to recover fully after illness or injury.
Customized Training Solutions: Delivering tailored training solutions that address specific operational needs and skill gaps. Cult of Monday's Wellbeing & Thriving Program integrates evidence-based practices to support employees' overall health and resilience.
Importance of Wellbeing in the Workplace Statistics: Mental health problems are the third biggest health problem in Australia, after heart disease and cancer. Around 45% of Australians aged between 16 and 85 will experience a mental illness at some point in their life, and one in five Australian adults will experience a mental illness in any given year.
Psycho-social risk is the responsibility of every business: The workplace plays a critical role in mental health and can prevent mental ill-health and promote recovery or, conversely, can exacerbate mental illness.
“This collaboration with CYPHER Learning enables us to deliver high-quality, scalable learning and development programs that meet the evolving needs of our clients,” explained Lauren Pearson, founder of Cult of Monday. “There is an expectation for interactive quality online content, and CYPHER provides the necessary tools to meet and exceed these expectations. Together we can drive meaningful change and improve workplace cultures across Australia and New Zealand.”
“Cult of Monday is at the forefront of a significant shift in the Learning & Development industry, particularly within the technology sector. As businesses increasingly recognize the critical importance of soft skills for effective team collaboration and leadership, Cult of Monday’s innovative and comprehensive approach to leadership and organizational development positions them to lead this transformation. By leveraging advanced learning technologies and a deep understanding of industry needs, Cult of Monday is set to drive substantial improvements in employee engagement and productivity, ultimately fostering stronger, more resilient organizations,” said Graham Glass, Founder and CEO of CYPHER Learning.
About Cult of Monday
Cult of Monday is dedicated to transforming workplace cultures and making Mondays the best day of the week. Specializing in learning and development, leadership coaching, strategic people projects and talent management, Cult of Monday empowers organizations to unlock their full potential and foster an engaged, productive workforce.) Awesome organisational development attract engage develop retain (cultofmonday.com)
About CYPHER Learning
CYPHER Learning exists to give learners the power to succeed in a rapidly changing world. Trainers, learning and development (L&D) pros, HR pros, and educators get everything they need in one platform to deliver faster, more personalized, and better learning outcomes. The company provides the only all-in-one AI-powered learning platform that is easy-to-use, beautifully designed, and built to power hundreds of millions of learning moments every day. Create courses faster. Train and teach better. Learn even quicker. Experience the CYPHER Learning "just in time, just for you, just the way you want to learn" approach that puts people first. Find out more at www.cypherlearning.com.
Catalina Esparza
Nadel Phelan
+1 831-440-2400
email us here