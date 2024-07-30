Derby Barracks / DUI Crash, LSA, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A5003912
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
VIOLATIONS:
1: DUI #1
2: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
3: Negligent Operation
DATE/TIME: 07/28/24 @ 2203 hours
STREET: Main St
TOWN: Barton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: School St
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jaden Dagesse
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? UNK
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End Damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
VEHICLE #2
OWNER: Terry Hebert
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: XC90
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy Rear end Damage
VEHICLE #3
OWNER: Melissa Hebert
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Rear end Damage
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a truck (vehicle #1) that crashed into a parked car (Vehicle #2) on Main St in Barton, VT. The initial crash caused vehicle #2 to crash into a second parked car (vehicle #3). It was reported vehicle #1 left the scene immediately after crashing. Upon Troopers arriving in the area of the crash, they were able to follow evidence from the scene of the crash to the residence vehicle #1 parked in. Investigation revealed Jaden Dagesse (21) of Barton, VT was operating the vehicle upon crashing into Vehicles # 2&3. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment of Dagesse and subsequently placed him into custody for suspicion of DUI. Dagesse was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Court.
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2024 @ 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881