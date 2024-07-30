Derby Barracks / DUI Crash, LSA, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A5003912

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

VIOLATIONS:

1: DUI #1

2: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

3: Negligent Operation

DATE/TIME: 07/28/24 @ 2203 hours

STREET: Main St

TOWN: Barton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: School St

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jaden Dagesse

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? UNK

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End Damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

VEHICLE #2

OWNER: Terry Hebert

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: XC90

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy Rear end Damage

VEHICLE #3

OWNER: Melissa Hebert

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Rear end Damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a truck (vehicle #1) that crashed into a parked car (Vehicle #2) on Main St in Barton, VT. The initial crash caused vehicle #2 to crash into a second parked car (vehicle #3). It was reported vehicle #1 left the scene immediately after crashing. Upon Troopers arriving in the area of the crash, they were able to follow evidence from the scene of the crash to the residence vehicle #1 parked in. Investigation revealed Jaden Dagesse (21) of Barton, VT was operating the vehicle upon crashing into Vehicles # 2&3. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment of Dagesse and subsequently placed him into custody for suspicion of DUI. Dagesse was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Court.

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2024 @ 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881