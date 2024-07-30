Announcing BlogPaws LiVE in Boulder, CO: Uniting Pet Content Creators for Success
BlogPaws invites pet bloggers and long-form content creators to attend a new educational event in Boulder, CO this November to learn, grow, and connect.
BlogPaws LiVE is not just an event; it’s a transformative experience proving the power of community and creativity in the pet industry.”BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlogPaws, the community for pet-focused content creators, invites pet bloggers and long-form content creators to attend BlogPaws LiVE, a dynamic in-person event taking place in Boulder, Colorado, on November 15th and 16th, 2024.
— Chloe DiVita, CEO
Cultivating a vibrant community of business-minded pet content creators, BlogPaws LiVE brings together pet content creators, brands, and industry experts. Dedicated to inspiring innovation, collaboration, and a shared passion for pet well-being, the event serves as a platform for learning, networking, and collaboration between attendees, speakers, and sponsors.
"BlogPaws LiVE is not just an event; it’s a transformative experience proving the power of community and creativity in the pet industry,” Chloe DiVita, CEO at BlogPaws said. "As we come together to learn, grow, and explore new opportunities, we're not only shaping the future of pet content creation but also exploring new ways to create valuable collaborations.”
Highlights of BlogPaws LiVE include:
• An empowering keynote address from acclaimed speaker Mallory Whitfield of Badass Creatives encouraging you to discover the power of being unapologetically YOU
• A day of learning and discussion, including panel sessions, workshops, and table topic discussions
• Networking opportunities with pet brands and other pet-focused content creators
• Opportunity to see, touch, and try out the latest pet products in the Product Lounge
• An evening of inspiring short-talks focused on pets in the themes of Research, Education, Advice, and Love with REAL Talks by BlogPaws
• An exclusive after-party for all REAL Talks VIPs
BlogPaws LiVE offers a comprehensive experience for business-minded pet content creators, combining education, networking, and industry insights. By offering a dynamic blend of education, networking, and industry exposure, the event provides attendees with the tools and connections necessary to thrive in the competitive pet content landscape. From gaining in-depth knowledge about SEO and content strategy to discovering the latest trends and innovations in the pet industry, attendees will leave BlogPaws LiVE equipped to elevate their content, expand their audience, and build lasting relationships with fellow creators and pet brands.
Don't miss this chance to elevate your pet content creation and join a thriving community. Secure your ticket today and become part of the BlogPaws LiVE experience.
About BlogPaws
BlogPaws is the pet industry’s leading resource and community for building a thriving pet blog or content creation business. BlogPaws focuses on educating pet-focused content creators, covering trends in the pet industry, and providing services to help pet brands reach more pet parents online. The BlogPaws Community empowers pet-focused bloggers and creators with community-driven education and expert digital marketing advice. For more information, please visit blogpaws.com.
