Transit Scientific’s Novel XO Cath Microcatheter Breaks New Ground in Transradial Embolic Delivery Procedure

XO Cath Microcatheter used without a support catheter in radial UAE case

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transit Scientific, a Utah-based medical device company specializing in innovative solutions for vascular procedures, announced a milestone achievement with the successful utilization of XO Cath, its pioneering embolic delivery microcatheter, via transradial access without a support catheter for a uterine artery embolization (UAE). This cutting-edge procedure, performed by Peter Stratil, MD of RIA Endovascular in Denver, CO, marks a significant advancement in minimally invasive interventions for uterine artery embolization.

XO Cath, engineered with a laser cut metal hypotube, was designed to provide optimal pushability and torque control in tortuous and distal vasculature. The recent case displayed the capabilities of these design features and expanded the potential for optimizing radial access procedures. In addition to strong pushability and trackability the 2.0F XO Cath offers an inner lumen size of 0.021” providing high-quality imaging and allowing for broad embolic compatibility without sacrificing a low profile.

Dr. Stratil’s recent procedure utilizing XO Cath 2.0F 0.021” lumen with a bern-shaped tip in a UAE procedure showcased the microcatheter’s exceptional performance via transradial access, without the need for a supporting catheter. This feature can be especially valuable when treating patients with small or delicate radial vasculature where a support catheter may create procedural complications or patient harm. Navigating from the left forearm through the aorta, into the left iliac artery, and the left uterine artery, XO Cath provided strong pushability and torque responsiveness. The catheter provided high-quality imaging and successful embolic sphere delivery for successful treatment.

Commenting on the procedure, Dr. Stratil remarked, “The torquability and pushability of XO Cath were impressive, especially without the use of a base catheter. It tracked very nicely over the guidewire to the treatment site. Additionally, I was able to achieve very good injection through this 2.0F, 0.021” lumen microcatheter.”

Transit Scientific’s President and CEO, Jennifer Arnold, commented, “The successful application of XO Cath via radial access without a support catheter underscores its versatility and potential to optimize patient care in a wide range of interventional procedures. Transit Scientific remains committed to driving innovation in the field of endovascular interventions, empowering clinicians like Dr. Stratil with transformative technologies.”

The XO Cath microcatheter is available in both 2.0F 0.021” ID for use with standard 0.014” and 0.018” guidewires, and 2.6F 0.027” ID for use with standard 0.014”, 0.018”, and 0.021” guidewires. Both microcatheters are offered with either a straight or bern-shaped tip and are available in 90cm, 110cm, 130cm, 150cm, 175cm, and the class-leading 220cm working lengths for radial access procedures.

Transit Scientific is a privately held company dedicated to designing, developing, and commercializing medical devices. Their portfolio includes FDA-cleared XO Cath, XO Score® and XO Cross® platforms, as well as the XO CS Constrain for peripheral and coronary procedures currently in development, supported by over 20 issued and pending U.S. and global patents.

Media Contact: Kelly Himle

Email: info@xoscore.com