Transit Scientific Announces First Worldwide Case Performed with Innovative Embolic-Delivery Microcatheter

First Worldwide Case Performed with XO Cath, Innovative Embolic-Delivery Microcatheter

The pushability of the XO Cath was notable, enabling precise maneuverability even in challenging anatomical conditions. It tracked incredibly well, allowing for distal and precise embolic delivery.” — Dr. Richard Saxon

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transit Scientific, a Utah-based medical device company specializing in innovative solutions for vascular procedures, proudly announces the successful debut of XO Cath, a groundbreaking embolic delivery microcatheter engineered to revolutionize interventional procedures. Designed with a minimally tapered low profile and unique catheter strength to provide superior pushability into distal vasculature and broad embolic compatibility, XO Cath marks a significant advancement in interventional radiology and interventional oncology procedures.

Dr. Richard Saxon, Interventional Radiologist at North County Radiology Associates in San Diego, California, performed the inaugural procedure utilizing the XO Cath 2.0F 130cm microcatheter with a bern-shaped tip. The Prostatic Artery Embolization (PAE) case involving significant vessel tortuosity demonstrated the microcatheter’s capabilities, specifically its strong pushability while maintaining the necessary flexibility and torquability to track through tortuous anatomy. Dr. Saxon accessed the treatment site from the right femoral artery, beginning in the left prostatic artery where he deployed 100 to 300 and 300 to 500um microspheres and then tracked XO Cath to a wedged position. After treating the left prostatic artery, he navigated to the right side through a 5F support catheter and finished treatment on the second side.

Dr. Saxon commented on the procedure, “The pushability, visibility, and trackability of the XO Cath were notable, enabling precise maneuverability even in challenging anatomical conditions. It tracked incredibly well around tight turns and bends, allowing for distal and precise embolic delivery. In addition, the microcatheter’s luminal size allows for strong injection rates and high-quality imaging.”

The XO Cath microcatheter, constructed of a metal hypotube, is designed to deliver new levels of trackability, torque response, imaging quality, and embolic compatibility for improved treatment delivery. The minimally tapered, metal-alloy construction is designed to offer control translating to precision for embolic agent placement, ensuring optimal results in minimally invasive procedures.

Jennifer Arnold, President and CEO of Transit Scientific commented, “The successful debut of XO Cath in its inaugural procedure underscores its potential to redefine the standards of care in interventional radiology and interventional oncology. Transit Scientific remains committed to advancing medical innovation and aims to empower clinicians worldwide with transformative technologies like XO Cath.”

The XO Cath microcatheter is available in both 2.0F 0.021” ID for use with standard 0.014” and 0.018” guidewires, and 2.6F 0.027” ID for use with standard 0.014”, 0.018”, and 0.021” guidewires. Both microcatheters are offered with either a straight or bern-shaped tip and are available in 90cm, 110cm, 130cm, 150cm, 175cm, and the class-leading 220cm working lengths for radial access procedures.

Transit Scientific is a privately held company dedicated to designing, developing, and commercializing medical devices. Their portfolio includes FDA-cleared XO Cath, XO Score®, and XO Cross® platforms, as well as the XO CS Constrain for peripheral and coronary procedures currently in development, supported by over 20 issued and pending U.S. and global patents.

Media Contact: Kelly Himle

Email: info@xoscore.com