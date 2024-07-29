Newly Listed Modern Luxury Home in Miami Offers New Construction at an Affordable Price
A stunning new property has just hit the market in the vibrant city of Miami. Located at 354 NE 210th Way.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A stunning new property has just hit the market in the vibrant city of Miami. Located at 354 NE 210th Way, this spacious and modern luxury home offers the perfect combination of new construction and affordability. With its perfect location and impressive features, this property is sure to attract a lot of attention from potential buyers.
This newly listed modern luxury home boasts 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and over 2,800 square feet of living space. It features a sleek and contemporary design, with high-end finishes and top-of-the-line appliances. The open floor plan allows for plenty of natural light to flow through the home, creating a bright and inviting atmosphere. The property also includes a spacious backyard, perfect for outdoor entertaining and relaxation.
One of the most attractive aspects of this modern luxury home is its perfect location. Situated in the desirable neighborhood of Miami Gardens, residents will have easy access to all the city has to offer. From world-renowned beaches to top-rated restaurants and shopping, this location has it all. Additionally, the property is just a short drive from major highways, making it convenient for commuters.
According to the listing on Zillow, the property is currently listed at an affordable price, making it an ideal opportunity for those looking to own a piece of Miami's luxury lifestyle. With its perfect location, modern design, and attractive price point, this new construction home is expected to generate a lot of interest in the real estate market. Interested buyers are encouraged to act fast and schedule a viewing before it's too late.
For more information on this newly listed modern luxury home in Miami, please visit the listing on Zillow, Realtor.com, and Redfin. Don't miss out on the chance to own a piece of new construction luxury living in the heart of Miami.
Listed by Eddy Rodriguez
• EXP Realty LLC
•321-332-2507 (agent)
•eddierj391@gmail.com (agent)
•888-883-8509 (broker)
•a.shahin.broker@exprealty.net (broker)
Listed by Christina Lawrence
• EXP Realty LLC
•888-883-8509 (broker)
•a.shahin.broker@exprealty.net (broker)
https://www.rod.team/mls/A11629238/
JONATHAN PRIVAT
1 MEDIA STUDIO
+1 561-216-3342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram