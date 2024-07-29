B2B CFO & B2B EXIT Achieve $104 Million in Business Sales in 2024
B2B EXIT Guides Business Sales Amid Market Surge
We believe that an owner should have 100% control of the process.”CHANDLER, AZ, US, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move for business owners eyeing exits, B2B EXIT, a sister company to B2B CFO, has facilitated the sale of three companies for a combined total of $104 million within the first four months of 2024. This milestone underscores B2B EXIT's role in providing expert guidance during business sales, an increasingly critical service as the market braces for a surge in transactions.
— Jerry L. MIlls
B2B EXIT was launched in October 2023 to fill a crucial industry gap -- the need for business owners to maintain control during the sales process. "Many business owners feel that exit professionals take control of their companies during the sales process, causing extreme frustration. We believe that an owner should have 100% control of the process," said Jerry L. Mills, Founder and CEO of B2B CFO and B2B EXIT.
Strategic Approach and Tools
B2B EXIT's methodology includes tools like The Exit Strategy Handbook and The Exit Strategy Dashboard, a patented software designed to streamline the sales process and save money. The handbook educates owners on the steps and terminology of selling a business, while the Dashboard provides a comprehensive overview of the process.
Case Studies Illustrate Success
• Construction Client: Overcame initial setbacks to secure a better offer and close the deal, with B2B EXIT’s expertise in financial reporting and EBITDA adjustments playing a crucial role.
• Restaurant Group: After consulting on financial statements and using The Exit Strategy Handbook, the client received multiple offers, selecting one that provided valuable operating capital.
• SaaS Company: Guided through strategic planning and leadership changes, the company sold for double the expected proceeds, surpassing shareholder expectations.
Market Outlook
The Deloitte Global Marketing Trends report (2023) predicts a surge in business sales in 2024, driven by favorable market conditions. This forecast amplifies the need for expert guidance to navigate complex sales processes and achieve financial goals. B2B EXIT is positioned to provide this essential service, supporting successful outcomes for business owners.
For more information, visit B2B CFO or B2B EXIT and explore the comprehensive tools and strategies available to business owners
About B2B CFO & B2B EXIT:
B2B CFO is a firm of Strategic Business Advisors serving owners of privately held companies. We specialize in enhancing cash flow, increasing company value, and aiding in business exits. Through B2B EXIT and Certified B2B EXIT Advisors, we bridge the gap between the CFO and Exit industries. We’re not an M&A firm but work with professionals who hold a FINRA license or a license from an applicable state securities division. With decades of experience, we've developed award-winning software and published resources. Learn more about how we support business owners at www.b2bcfo.com and www.b2bexit.com.
Andrew Freeman
B2B CFO
+1 4803970595
afreeman@b2bcfo.com