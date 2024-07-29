Commander, Task Force 68 trains with Allies in Romania, Bulgaria

Romania hosted exercise Eurasian Partnership Mine Countermeasure (EPMCM) in and around Constanța, while the latter exercise was the Bulgarian-hosted TRITON, which took place at Varna Naval Station. The exercises, designed to increase interoperability with NATO Allies in the Black Sea region, focused on mine countermeasures (MCM), demolition operations, and helicopter cast and recovery.

“Maritime exercises like EPMCM and TRITON strengthen our collective security alongside our Black Sea Allies on NATO’s Eastern Flank and strengthen our collective capabilities to be ready to demine the Black Sea when conditions permit,” said Capt. Geoffrey Townsend, Commodore, CTF 68. “We are grateful for these opportunities to train alongside our Allies in Romania and Bulgaria, and grateful for their wealth of knowledge and experience in this area.”

EPMCM is an annual exercise hosted by the Romanian Navy near the important Romanian port city of Constanța. This year’s iteration involved personnel from Bulgaria, France, Romania, Türkiye, the United States, and observers from Japan. Participants conducted multi-national floating mine response training to increase capability and interoperability for future mine countermeasures operations in the Black Sea.

TRITON 2024 was the fourth annual diving exercise hosted by the Bulgarian Navy in Varna. Five Allied nations, including Bulgaria, France, Romania, Türkiye, and the United States, participated in the latest iteration of the exercise. These nations came together to train in executing NATO procedures and standards for underwater diving and demolition operations, bolstering interoperability among participants in neutralizing the mine threat at sea.

“The camaraderie built at these important exercises builds a foundation for future multi-national engagements like this,” said EODMU 8’s officer-in-charge for the exercises. “Our team performed admirably in these exercises and came away with a greater understanding of MCM operations in this region by working alongside our close Allies.”

Both exercises came shortly before another MCM-focused exercise involving Black Sea nations, Sea Breeze 2024-1, kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland, and concurrently with other MCM training in the Baltic Sea. Taken together, CTF 68’s routine participation in these exercises demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation in international waters. The exercises, designed to identify and neutralize the threat of mine warfare in European waters, particularly in the Black Sea, ensure maritime safety and security throughout the continent.

CTF 68, headquartered in Rota, Spain, commands all Navy Expeditionary Forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility and is responsible for providing EOD operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in direct support of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) and U.S. Sixth Fleet.

For over 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the USEUCOM and USAFRICOM areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.