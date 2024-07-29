Submit Release
OSCE Project Co-Ordinator in Uzbekistan conducts Training on UN Bangkok Rules and Gender-Sensitive Approaches

On 29-31 July 2024, the OSCE Project Co-Ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz), in co-operation with the National Human Rights Centre (NHRC) of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Main Directorate for the Execution of Punishments, launched a three-day training on the UN Bangkok Rules and gender-sensitive approaches to torture prevention.

Twenty-eight representatives from closed facilities in Tashkent, Syrdarya, Djizzakh and Samarkand regions, as well as the Syrdarya branch of the National Agency of Social Protection under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, learned about international practices for monitoring juvenile and female prison facilities. They also acquainted themselves with UN Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-custodial Measures for Women Offenders (the Bangkok Rules).

The main objective of this training was to equip prison staff with the skills to prevent and respond to sexual and gender-based violence in prison settings while adhering to internationally recognized standards. During the sessions, experts covered health and hygiene in places of detention, the role of prison staff in promoting gender-sensitive approaches, and the rehabilitation of women and girls in custody.

The event was opened jointly by PCUz Senior Project Officer Andrew Yurkovsky, NHRC Deputy Director Dilnoza Muratova, and Lieutenant Colonel Burkhankhoja Akromov of the Penitentiary Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The other speakers were Surayo Rakhmonova, Representative of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan for children’s rights (Children’s Ombudsperson), and Oliya Ilmuradova, Director of the NGO Barkaror hayot (Sustainable Life).

The training was organised within the framework of the PCUz project “Promoting Rule of Law, Human Rights and Media Freedom”.

