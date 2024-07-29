New Podcast Made by Kids for Kids Celebrates Curiosity, Compassion, and The Importance of Listening

Tween Podcasts for Educational Fun and Learning

Wild Interest is the new podcast created entirely by kids, for kids, committed to promoting healthy development for children and listeners of all ages.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Wild Interest" is the new podcast created entirely by kids, for kids, committed to promoting healthy development for children and listeners of all ages. The underlying philosophy of the series is that the world — and kids especially —needs real human connection now more than ever. This kid-conceived and narrated podcast is designed to share experiences, foster empathy and advance the importance of sharing and storytelling. By allowing kids and tweens to be the presenters and guides, the show brings forward children’s inherent curiosity and provides a space for active listening that fuels imagination and touches the heart.The latest “Wild Interest” episode, called “Tracking,” explores themes related both to animal tracking, digital tracking, exploration and observation. The show’s child hosts track down otters with author Jessica Kraft, learn to read the forest with author and wilderness expert Mark Warren, and learn about how technology is tracking us and what to do about it with author McKenzie Funk. Recurrent guest Bobby the Bigfoot tells listeners how Sasquatches induce ASMR, and Nichole describes the number nine’s magical properties. Nichole also teaches listeners a catchy mnemonic song that can help people remember the names of all 50 US states. And Evan explores the myths and realities surrounding his latest cryptid — a cute little critter that appeared in Dover, Massachusetts in 1977. Avid listeners will enjoy new installments of recurring segments including jokes, riddles, and touching multi-generational story-sharing with “Grandparent Stories.”“Whether you’re a kid or not this is a fantastically entertaining and engrossing podcast,” said one enthusiastic listener. “The kids are a classic duo — an older sister and younger brother and they each dive deep into their topics with interviews and great research. This is a serious podcast born from the brains and hearts of some awesome kids. Perfect fodder for all ages who have an omnivorous brain. Listen!”For parents, "Wild Interest" provides a wholesome alternative to video-based children’s entertainment, emphasizing the importance of auditory engagement in early psychological development. Those looking for alternatives to typical kids’ podcasts will love how the show’s topics inspire their children and become the basis for scintillating dinner table conversation, inquisitive queries, and maybe even the inspiration for kids to record and send in DIY segments of their own.Since its launch in February 2024, "Wild Interest" has garnered praise from parents and educators alike for its engaging and educational content. “This show buys me peaceful car rides. My kids are rapt,” said one parent. “Meantime, it’s actually fascinating, sweetly funny, and heartfelt. It covers eclectic, interesting topics and answers questions I didn’t know I had. The kids are fantastic interviewers - and even my own mom (aka grandma) asked me to replay an episode last week. So that’s an 8 to 80 audience appeal. Amazing!”"As a parent, I love that 'Wild Interest' engages my son's imagination without the passive overconsumption of videos," another parent remarked. "The audio storytelling nurtures his curiosity and lets his mind actively visualize the diverse experiences shared. He feels calm and energized after listening, not wired like from too much screen time."With new episodes released monthly, "Wild Interest" promises to captivate young minds with its unique blend of entertainment, education, and music. Parents who find themselves searching for “family podcast for kids, podcast for kids about animals , best kids’ podcasts, tween podcasts , best podcast for car trips,” or even “mystery kids podcasts” are encouraged to tune in and join the "Wild Interest" adventure.Host Evan explains “Our podcast is actually good for you! It’s "brain broccoli," not "brain candy!" Sister Nichole adds “What makes us different is that we emphasize positive emotions like joy and curiosity. Our music is calm, and our segments are thoughtful. We want to leave kids feeling recharged instead of overstimulated.”For more information about "Wild Interest" or to listen to the latest episodes, please visit www.wildinterest.com or subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.About "Wild Interest"Created and hosted entirely by kids, each episode is unique. The topics change each month: Our hosts and contributors let their curiosity guide them. What’s a leap year? How do refrigerators work? What’s it like to play in the NFL? Could Mothman be real? What’s up with Bigfoot? Experts are interviewed, primary sources are checked, cross-checked, and fact-checked, original music is composed, sounds are captured, and an episode is born.Wild Interest celebrates the wisdom, curiosity, and insight of children and provides a platform for kids to learn, share, and create together. While adults assist with the technical details, the show is entirely kid-created.Contact:Wilson KelloCreative Directorwilson@wildinterest.com

