Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Hosts 60th International Biennial Boule in Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. - a proud member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council affectionately known as the “Divine Nine” - is thrilled to announce that its 60th International Biennial Boule is underway in Houston, Texas. This landmark event, taking place from Wednesday, July 31 through Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the George R. Brown Convention Center, marks the organization’s first Boule in Houston since 1996. With a global delegation of over 10,000 participants, this year’s Boule promises to be a historic and impactful gathering.

During the Boule, Sigma Gamma Rho will implement projects to bolster each of the organization’s five essential national programs. Additionally, the women of Sigma Gamma Rho have thus far committed over $550,000.00 in philanthropic contributions that will directly serve organizations in the Houston metro area. These local service projects will address crucial issues such as maternal health, mental health, general wellness, education, voting rights, food disparities, and financial resources and support for underrepresented populations and youth.

“The theme for our 60th Biennial Boule is Amplify Greater. Our goal as we convene in Houston is to amplify the greatness of each of our members and affiliates and magnify the engagement we have with the communities we serve. We are here to not only celebrate, but to leave a permanent impression that will change lives.”

The Sorority invites widespread support from the Houston community to participate in events, workshops, and activations, and service projects on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. These events promote opportunities for personal and professional development, ultimately enhancing the quality of life in Houston. Events will commence at 8:00 AM at the George R. Brown Convention Center with a Press Conference and will conclude with the 60th Biennial Boule Public Meeting beginning at 7:00 PM. All events on July 31, 2024, are free and open to the public.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, is committed to having a lasting and loving impact on the resilient City of Houston with an economic impact of $10 Million dollars during the conference.

About Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922, on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis by Seven African American Women Educators. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Ghana, Germany, South Korea, U.S. Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates and most recently Japan. The organization also has active affiliate groups devoted to empowering women at different stages in life. The Rhoer Club Affiliates (teenage girls) and Philos Affiliates (friends of the sorority) also assist alumnae chapters with various service efforts and programs.

Sigma Gamma Rho’s commitment to service is expressed in its slogan, “Greater Service, Greater Progress.” The sorority has a proud history of providing positive and proactive community outreach nationally and internationally. The programs, partnerships, and sponsorships represent Sigma Gamma Rho’s commitment to promoting the greater good in education, service, and leadership development. For more information, visit www.sgrho1922.org.

