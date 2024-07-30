Alliance Background Introduces ABG VerifyXpress, Streamlined Employment Verification with Direct IRS Access
Alliance Background Enhances Employment Verification ProcessST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background is pleased to announce the launch of ABG VerifyXpress a new service aimed at improving the employment verification process. This service utilizes direct access to IRS data to offer a more accurate, efficient, and cost-effective solution for employers.
Alliance Background’s Employment Verification Service ABG VerifyXpress, offers a range of key benefits designed to streamline and enhance the verification process. Our service delivers cost-effective verification by providing access to up to 10 years of comprehensive employment history directly from the IRS at a competitive rate, ensuring fast and reliable reports without straining your budget. Embrace a modern and efficient solution with our cutting-edge system, which replaces outdated methods, whether you need a full-service solution or a supplement to your existing process.
The service delivers comprehensive employer information, including truncated names, addresses, and EIN numbers, giving users a complete view of employment history. Rapid verification of names and SSNs through Taxpayer Identification Number matching helps minimize delays and ensures accuracy. The service covers all previous employers, including 1099 contractors and small businesses, for a thorough employment history.
Digital authorization simplifies the verification process by eliminating the need for traditional tax return request forms, thus saving time. The user-friendly mobile interface allows for a smooth experience on various devices, and there is no requirement for an IRS.gov account, making the process more straightforward. Data security is a priority, with income information redacted from IRS records to comply with regulations and protect sensitive data.
Enhance Your Business Edge with Alliance Background
Alliance Background is committed to providing top-notch employment verification services that streamline your hiring process and offer unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Our expert team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect solution tailored to your business needs, ensuring you stay ahead in the competitive job market.
About Alliance Background, LLC:
As a premier provider of background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, Alliance Background, LLC offers comprehensive screening and risk assessment tools tailored to meet the unique needs of each organization. With a commitment to delivering personalized, enterprise-level solutions, Alliance Background leverages decades of experience to ensure unparalleled service and support for its clients.
