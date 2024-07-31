Rohrer Aesthetics Launches New Clinical Training Webinar Series
The series kicks off on August 6, 2024, with a Master Class on RF Microneedling featuring Madison Sommer
Rohrer's goal for the clinical webinar series is to empower practitioners with the knowledge and tools needed to deliver exceptional patient care and achieve outstanding outcomes”HOMEWOOD , AL, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rohrer Aesthetics, a leading provider of innovative medical aesthetics technologies, is excited to announce the launch of its new Clinical Training Webinar Series. This comprehensive series is designed to equip medical professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to master the latest in aesthetic treatments using Rohrer’s cutting-edge devices.
— Peter McCook, Vice President, Clinical Operations at Rohrer Aesthetics
The webinar series will feature live procedural demonstrations conducted by Rohrer’s highly skilled clinical training team. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into treatment techniques, best practices, and patient outcomes. Each session will conclude with a live Q&A, allowing participants to ask questions and engage with the experts.
The series kicks off on August 6, 2024, with a Master Class on RF Microneedling featuring Madison Sommer, RN. This in-depth session will delve into the intricacies of Rohrer’s 4 MHz Pixel8 RF Microneedling Device and demonstrate its effectiveness in achieving optimal results.
“We are thrilled to offer this comprehensive training program to the medical aesthetics community,” said Peter McCook, Vice President, Clinical Operations at Rohrer Aesthetics. “Our goal is to empower practitioners with the knowledge and tools needed to deliver exceptional patient care and achieve outstanding outcomes.”
Following our initial webinar on RF Microneedling, future sessions will feature Rohrer’s Pix:E technology combining 4 MHz RF Microneedling and Erbium YAG skin resurfacing, Rohrer’s PicoLaser, the Spectrum, Rohrer’s multi-platform workstation that includes 4 lasers and an IPL and many more.
To register for the webinar series or learn more about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 4,000 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry.
Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that more than half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their practices grow.
Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc. is a Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, LLC portfolio company.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
Chad Sulak
Rohrer Aesthetics
+1 954-554-7851
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram