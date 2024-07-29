Disaster Recovery Center Opening in Humboldt County
FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Humboldt County on Tuesday, July 30 to provide one-on-one help to people affected by recent severe storms and flooding.
Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.
Humboldt County
Humboldt County Engineer
Secondary Roads Bldg.
2221 220th St
Humboldt, IA 50548
Opens on Tuesday, July 30: 1-6 p.m. Then open daily from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
FEMA funding is available to homeowners and renters in Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Humboldt, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Sioux and Woodbury counties.
To save time, please apply with FEMA online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. They are open daily 8 a.m.– 6 p.m.
|
Cherokee County
Cherokee County Emergency Management
(Formerly the Cherokee County Work Services Bldg.)
322 Lake St., Suite B
Cherokee, IA 51012
|
Clay County
Clay County Regional Events Center
Tower Gate Pavilion
800 W. 18th St.
Spencer, IA 51301
|
Emmet County
St. Patrick's Church - Gym
903 Central Ave.
Estherville, IA 51334
|
Lyon County
Forster Community Center
404 First Ave.
Rock Rapids, IA 51246
.
|
O’Brien County
Sheldon City Hall
(Community Services Center)
416 9th St.,
Sheldon, IA 51201
|
Sioux County
City Park Shelter House
1013 13th Ave.
Rock Valley, IA 51247
How to Apply with FEMA
- Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
- Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)
- Download and use the FEMA app
- Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).
Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.
Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448.