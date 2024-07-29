Disaster Recovery Center Opening in Humboldt County

FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Humboldt County on Tuesday, July 30 to provide one-on-one help to people affected by recent severe storms and flooding.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

Humboldt County

Humboldt County Engineer

Secondary Roads Bldg.

2221 220th St

Humboldt, IA 50548

Opens on Tuesday, July 30: 1-6 p.m. Then open daily from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

FEMA funding is available to homeowners and renters in Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Humboldt, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Sioux and Woodbury counties.

To save time, please apply with FEMA online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. They are open daily 8 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Cherokee County Cherokee County Emergency Management (Formerly the Cherokee County Work Services Bldg.) 322 Lake St., Suite B Cherokee, IA 51012 Clay County Clay County Regional Events Center Tower Gate Pavilion 800 W. 18th St. Spencer, IA 51301 Emmet County St. Patrick's Church - Gym 903 Central Ave. Estherville, IA 51334

Lyon County Forster Community Center 404 First Ave. Rock Rapids, IA 51246 . O’Brien County Sheldon City Hall (Community Services Center) 416 9th St., Sheldon, IA 51201 Sioux County City Park Shelter House 1013 13th Ave. Rock Valley, IA 51247

How to Apply with FEMA

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download and use the FEMA app

Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448.