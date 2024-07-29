Cyber Intelligence Partners with MAD20 to Enhance Cybersecurity
Cyber Intelligence, a leading cybersecurity training organization in Malaysia, officially partners with MAD20, advancing the global fight against cyber threats.
We are excited to join forces with MAD20, a platform renowned for its innovative approaches to cybersecurity.”SELANGOR, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Intelligence, a leading cybersecurity training and awareness organization in Malaysia, announces its official partnership with MAD20, marking a significant advancement in the global fight against cyber threats.
Cyber Intelligence Sdn. Bhd., a pioneer in cybersecurity training and awareness programs, proudly announces its official partnership with MAD20, the premier international cybersecurity conference. This collaboration aims to bolster cybersecurity measures and foster greater awareness across various sectors.
Raj Kumar Kunhiraman, CEO of Cyber Intelligence, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. "We are excited to join forces with MAD20, a platform renowned for its innovative approaches to cybersecurity. This partnership will enable us to leverage our expertise and resources to make a substantial impact on the global cybersecurity landscape."
Raj Kumar brings over 27 years of experience in IT training, education, and consulting. He has spearheaded numerous national and international cybersecurity initiatives, including the CyberSAFE.my awareness program and capacity-building projects with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). His extensive background includes working with organizations like CyberSecurity Malaysia and the International Multilateral Partnership Against Cyber Threats (IMPACT).
As an official partner of MAD20, Cyber Intelligence will play a crucial role in developing and delivering advanced cybersecurity training sessions. These sessions are designed to equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to combat emerging cyber threats effectively. The partnership will also involve collaborative research projects and the development of innovative solutions to address the evolving challenges in the cybersecurity domain.
MAD20, spun out of MITRE Engenuity™ in 2023, has quickly become a trusted name in cybersecurity education. With a focus on delivering practical, real-world training on MITRE ATT&CK, MAD20 prepares individuals and organizations to defend against the latest cyber threats. Their state-of-the-art training modules cover a wide range of topics, from basic cybersecurity principles to advanced threat detection and response techniques.
Cyber Intelligence's participation in MAD20 underscores its commitment to advancing cybersecurity education and fostering a safer digital environment. Through this partnership, Cyber Intelligence aims to enhance the skills of cybersecurity professionals and contribute to the development of robust security frameworks for organizations globally.
About MAD20:
MAD20 Technologies is the new official home for MITRE ATT&CK® Defender™ (MAD) training and certification programs, which was spun out from MITRE Engenuity™, a tech foundation for the public good and subsidiary of The MITRE Corporation (a not-for-profit corporation committed to the public interest, operating federally funded R&D centers (FFRDCs) on behalf of U.S. government sponsors). MAD20 offers just-in-time training and certification on ATT&CK, helping defenders maintain the advantage over adversaries. Its MAD20 training and certification portal includes content and assessments originally developed by the same ATT&CK subject matter experts who created and maintain the ATT&CK framework knowledge base. Collectively, the MAD20 team represents over 40 years of experience among senior members of the U.S. military within cyber operations. The MAD20 system incorporates elements of the software developed by The MITRE Corporation on behalf of the U.S. Government.
For more information, please visit www.mad20.io.
