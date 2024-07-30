Patty Scheets Receives Distinguished Lucy Blair Service Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Patty Scheets, Vice President of Quality and Compliance at Infinity Rehab, has been honored with the Lucy Blair Service Award from the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA). Scheets was recognized at a reception on July 21, 2024.
The Lucy Blair Service Award honors physical therapist members or physical therapist life members of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) whose contributions to the association are of exceptional quality. These contributions may be to the physical therapy profession and APTA as a whole and/or through a component (district, chapter, section, academy) of APTA. Recipients may have served on one or more elected or appointed groups, in one or more elected positions, or some other capacity.
Patty Scheets has been an APTA member throughout her career and has served on numerous work groups and held several elected positions. She is the immediate past president of the Academy of Neurologic Physical Therapy (ANPT). Within that component of the APTA, she also served as the Vice President on the Nominating Committee, Chair of the Stroke Special Interest Group, and on many appointed work groups.
Within APTA itself, she was an invited speaker to the Movement System Summit, has served on the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialization, was a delegate to the House of Delegates, was a reviewer for the Commission on Accreditation of Physical Therapist Education, and served on appointed work groups.
"I am deeply honored to receive this award,” noted Scheets. “This recognition is a testament not only to my personal commitment but also to the collective efforts of my colleagues and mentors who have supported and inspired me throughout my career. Our shared dedication to advancing the physical therapy profession and enhancing patient care is what drives us forward. I look forward to continuing our work to elevate the standards and reach of physical therapy."
About Infinity Rehab
Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, and assisted living and independent living communities across 19 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.
Infinity Rehab
8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200
Tualatin, OR 97062
About Infinity Rehab
Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, and assisted living and independent living communities across 19 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.
Infinity Rehab
8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200
Tualatin, OR 97062
