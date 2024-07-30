Internet Testing Systems and NBCRNA Partner to Modernize Continuous Certification for CRNAs
The partnership with ITS has allowed us to explore a more valuable and manageable approach for CRNAs that fully supports individual professional growth and life-long learning...”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet Testing Systems (ITS), a leader in innovative online testing solutions, and the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists (NBCRNA), the nation’s certifying body for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), partnered together to complete a successful longitudinal assessment research study that explored an innovative and modern way for CRNAs to maintain their certification.
NBCRNA, committed to promoting patient safety through credentialing programs that support lifelong learning, recruited CRNA participants to engage in a research study comparing the Continued Professional Certification Assessment (CPCA) in its current form versus longitudinal assessment. This unique longitudinal assessment configuration provided participants with 30-35 questions per quarter, complete with immediate feedback and rationales. ITS provided its award-winning Continuous Certification solution to support the longitudinal assessment research study.
"The successful completion of the longitudinal assessment research study was a significant milestone in the evolution of the NBCRNA's continuous certification programs," said John Preston, CEO of NBCRNA. "The partnership with ITS has allowed us to explore a more valuable and manageable approach for CRNAs that fully supports individual professional growth and life-long learning throughout the nurse anesthesia profession."
The partnership between ITS and the NBCRNA highlights the value and effectiveness of longitudinal assessments as a modern method of continuous certification. The research study’s results demonstrated that CRNAs who participated in the longitudinal assessment program were able to maintain their certification with confidence while staying up to date with the latest industry developments and best practices. After the resounding success of the research study, the NBCRNA is now preparing to complete a full-scale launch of their new continuous certification solution featuring longitudinal assessment.
"We are proud to have partnered with the NBCRNA to support their visionary recertification study," said Ryan Howard, Director of Learning and Assessments at ITS. "Our robust Continuous Certification solution leverages innovative technology to offer a flexible, personalized, and more meaningful path to continued certification."
