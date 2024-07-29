Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis Make Awards to Top 13 Hope Florida CarePortal Churches

TAMPA, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted the success of the Hope Florida Initiative and awarded the top two need-meeting Hope Florida CarePortal churches with $50,000 each and awarded 11 top churches with $25,000 each through the Hope Florida Fund. Recipients recognized by the Governor and First Lady were: Spanish River Church, Grace Family Church, RiverLife Church, Oasis Church, Radiant Church, South Shore Community Church, Grace Bible Church of Highlands County, Idlewild Baptist Church, North River Church, Action Church, Bayside Community Church North River Campus, University Carillon United Methodist Church, and Calvary Chapel of Fort Lauderdale.

The Hope Florida Fund awards are made possible by the generosity of the Florida private sector and not at taxpayer expense. First Lady Casey DeSantis launched the Hope Florida Fund in July 2022 to harness the charity of the private sector to fund deserving local nonprofit organizations that are supporting the Hope Florida initiative.

“We’re enabling churches to compete to meet the needs of Floridians through CarePortal,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The government should incentivize charity and philanthropy, not supplant it. Hope Florida brings together private, nonprofit, and faith actors to serve others, and enables government to get out of the way for the good of our citizens.”

“Through Hope Florida’s CarePortal, churches in every one of Florida’s 67 counties are meeting needs in real time,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Hope Florida has a simple premise—we assist Floridians in need find help in their community. We sincerely thank those churches which have stepped up to take advantage of the Hope Florida CarePortal and answer the call to serve.”

Hope Florida utilizes Hope Navigators to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity and economic independence by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based communities, nonprofits, and government entities. This first-of-its-kind program brings together different parts of the community to maximize support and uncover new opportunities for those going through difficult times. The Hope Florida CarePortal alerts participating churches to immediate needs in their communities and churches compete to fill these needs. Today’s churches represent the top-performing CarePortal churches across Florida.

Hope Navigators help individuals identify their needs, develop long-term goals, map out a path forward, and work to ensure all sectors of the community have a ‘seat at the table’ to be part of a lasting solution. Since Hope Florida’s launch, nearly 30,000 Floridians have reduced or are no longer reliant on government assistance, which is estimated to save the State of Florida nearly $800 million over 10 years. Hope Florida serves families, veterans, single mothers, youth aging out of foster care, and other Floridians in need.

“Our state’s faith institutions have long stood on the front lines serving the most vulnerable of their communities, and today we were thrilled to honor 15 of the top need-meeting churches through Hope Florida’s Care Portal,” said Erik Dellenback, the Governor’s Liaison for Faith and Community. “This was another unprecedented moment in Florida’s history made possible by the Governor’s bold commitment to faith and community and the First Lady’s incredible Hope Florida movement.”

“Thanks to the leadership of Governor and First Lady DeSantis, our Department has been able to transform the way we engage with families, and continue to activate new faith based partners and resources through the Hope Florida program,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris. “We are so honored to be able to give back to faith institutions that are helping our Hope Florida families overcome barriers as they work towards self-sufficiency and prosperity.”

Floridians who are in need of support can connect with Hope Florida by calling the Hope Line (850-300-HOPE). Churches interested in joining Hope Florida’s CarePortal can visit www.HopeFlorida.com.

