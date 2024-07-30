Hive Pro Launches Advanced External Attack Surface Management (EASM) Solution

Hive Pro launches an EASM solution, enhancing cybersecurity by identifying, analyzing, and securing external assets. It's fully integrated within Uni5 Xposure.

HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Find and Eliminate External Threats With Hive Pro’s External Attack Surface Management

Hive Pro, a leading vendor in threat exposure management, today announced the launch of their state-of-the-art External Attack Surface Management (EASM) solution. This strong addition to Hive Pro's robust cybersecurity portfolio empowers businesses to identify, analyze, and secure their external attack surfaces, mitigating vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious actors.

The Importance of EASM in Modern Cybersecurity

Every organization with an expanding digital footprint has numerous external-facing assets such as websites, web applications, servers, and cloud services. These assets create countless potential entry points (e.g., software bugs, misconfigurations, outdated components) for cyber attackers.

Hive Pro's EASM solution addresses this growing challenge by providing full visibility into all entry points and the means to eliminate them. This results in a significant reduction of potential cyber attacks, enhancing an organization’s overall security posture.

"With the inclusion of EASM into the Uni5 Xposure platform, we now have the most robust, all-in-one threat exposure management solution on the market," said Anand Choudha, CEO of Hive Pro. "As it regards our EASM, organizations can now gain complete visibility of their external assets, prioritize vulnerabilities, and implement effective remediation strategies. Combined with our advanced home-grown intelligence, prioritization technology, breach and attack simulation, and end-to-end remediation capabilities, we’re sure to build any organization’s security posture and cyber resilience for the most competitive price and value on the market.”

Integration with Uni5 Xposure

Uni5 Xposure is Hive Pro’s flagship platform, designed to provide unparalleled exposure assessment and adversarial exposure validation. This robust solution allows you to see every asset, scan from code to cloud, monitor external threats, test your defenses, prioritize your risks, and facilitate full remediation. With Uni5 Xposure, you can achieve complete visibility and control over your security landscape, ensuring that your organization is always one step ahead of cyber threats.

Hive Pro's EASM solution is seamlessly integrated with Uni5 Xposure. The addition of EASM now creates the most robust exposure management platform on the market, allowing organizations to add visibility of all externally exposed assets to already standing full internal asset security scanning, exposure prioritization, control testing, and end-to-end remediation capabilities. With full exposure visibility and adversarial exposure validation, no stone goes unturned in protecting against threats.

Key Features of Hive Pro's EASM Solution

- Comprehensive Asset Discovery: Automatically discover and inventory all internet-facing assets, including subdomains, IP addresses, software, and security certificates.

- Exposure Risk Prioritization and Remediation: Utilize AI-driven risk scoring and remediation recommendations to address and remediate the most critical exposure points first.

- Continuous Monitoring: Maintain up-to-date visibility of the external attack surface with continuous scanning and advanced threat intelligence integration.

- Shadow IT Detection: Identify and manage unknown or unmanaged assets that may pose security risks.

- Detailed Reporting and Alerts: Receive customizable alerts and detailed reports to stay informed of new exposures and the latest attacks and vulnerabilities.

Get Started Today

Cybersecurity practitioners are invited to experience the power of Hive Pro's EASM solution by booking a demo, starting a free trial and/or by signing up for a free assessment of their organization's external attack surface. The immediate benefit: find your organization's assets exposed to cyber attackers and eliminate all threat vectors to enhance your security posture.

About Hive Pro

At Hive Pro, we are dedicated cyber experts committed to building a platform that unifies asset security visibility and enables proactive defense against cyber threats. Much like how a hive is safeguarded, our mission is to protect your digital architecture with comprehensive threat exposure management.

For more information about the Uni5 Xposure platform or more specifically, Hive Pro's EASM solution, please visit Hive Pro's website at www.hivepro.com