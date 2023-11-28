Hive Pro and ICS Arabia partner to enhance reach of Threat Exposure Management to Smart Cities & Digital Infrastructure

Hive Pro and ICS Arabia announce strategic partnership

ICS Arabia will resell Hive Pro's products, bringing a new level of protection and resilience to their clients' data centers and digital infrastructures.

Partnering with ICS enables us to address cutting-edge digital innovations with timely and necessary cybersecurity solutions.” — Yashaan Cooper, Hive Pro’s Regional Director for the Middle East

HERNDON, VA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive Pro, a pioneer vendor in Threat Exposure Management, announced a strategic partnership with ICS Arabia, a front-runner in the development of Smart Cities and Digital Infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

This partnership heralds a significant step for ICS Arabia in expanding its offerings into the realm of cybersecurity solutions and services. ICS Arabia, known for its innovative approach in Cyber Security services and solutions along with its long-standing digital enterprise experience, will now resell Hive Pro's pioneering cybersecurity products, bringing a new level of protection and resilience to their clients' data centers and digital infrastructures.

Yashaan Cooper, Hive Pro’s Regional Director for the Middle East, emphasizes the partnership's synergy, stating, "Our long-standing presence in the region has provided us with deep insights into innovative and client-driven services in developing Smart Cities and Digital Infrastructure. Partnering with ICS enables us to address cutting-edge digital innovations with timely and necessary cybersecurity solutions."

Hive Pro's flagship product, HivePro Uni5, along with the Uni5 Xposure platform, provides comprehensive asset exposure visibility and management, utilizing advanced AI-driven capabilities for total infrastructure scanning and actionable risk assessment. The integration of these platforms into ICS Arabia’s suite of offerings will offer their clients a unified view of threat exposure, enhance cybersecurity assurance, and will ensure that the advanced solutions provided by Hive Pro will meet the intricate demands of building secure digital and smart city infrastructures in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Ryman Makarem, ICS Arabia’s Director of Cybersecurity reiterated the emerging awareness for Cybersecurity in KSA which has emerged as the region’s fastest growing IT landscape. “ICS Arabia, a notable ICT provider for over a decade, is primed to deliver public and private sector clients the much needed Cybersecurity insight and defense. Partnering with Hive Pro gives ICS Arabia an edge at delivering cutting-edge AI augmented risk assessment.”

ABOUT HIVE PRO

Hive Pro is recognized as a trusted vendor by leading analyst firms Gartner, Inc. and Forrester, affirming their industry expertise and reliability. Their flagship product HivePro Uni5 is now complemented by the Uni5 Xposure platform. Uni5 Xposure enables total asset exposure visibility and management by combining the strength of the HivePro Uni5 platform (asset discovery, AI-driven VPT, BAS, threat intelligence, patch intelligence and multiple integrations) with additional core capabilities like out-of-the-box total infrastructure scanning (code, web, mobile app, network, cloud, container), security assessment orchestration and workflow management, and actionable recommendations for remediation. Uni5 Xposure presents a unified and actionable view of threat exposure and risk across various evaluations to enable continuous cybersecurity assurance and resilience.

Hive Pro’s corporate headquarters are located in Herndon, Virginia, with presence across the US, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, visit www.hivepro.com.

ABOUT ICS ARABIA

ICS was founded in 2003 and is a leading Cybersecurity Solutions provider for the Public Sector in the USA. In 2012, ICS Arabia was established in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, growing to become a comprehensive solution provider in a myriad of business domains, such as Smart Cities, Data Centers, Cybersecurity, SOC Command Centers, AI and Digital Government. ICS Arabia is currently delivering (Design & Build) a number of High-profile green field Tier III certified Data Centers in Riyadh and Jeddah. ICS Arabia maintains over one hundred and fifty technical staff within KSA along with a reach back to its global team.

ICS Arabia’s corporate headquarters is located in Chantilly, Virginia, with our regional Headquarters in Riyadh, KSA. To learn more, visit www.icsarabia.com.