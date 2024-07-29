Fish and Wildlife Almanac, July 29 (published July 29, 2024)

Minnesota Twins offer special edition hats with DNR ticket package

Anyone with a 2024 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can access a special ticket package with the Minnesota Twins this season that includes a special edition blaze orange wool-blend Twins cap with ticket purchase.

The Minnesota DNR Days partnership includes seven games this year, with the next one coming up Sunday, Aug. 4, vs. the Chicago White Sox. Find game times and instructions for purchasing tickets on the Minnesota DNR Days webpage.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on micro fishing, tracking kestrels

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the summer program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, July 29, Tony Long, DNR natural resource specialist, will discuss the challenge and fun of micro fishing. Long will provide tips on this growing sport, and how and where to catch little fish by hook and line.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 7, Kristin Hall, DNR nongame wildlife program supervisor, will talk about DNR research on the American kestrel and crowd-sourced data that are being collected to advance the understanding of many small, yet highly mobile, wildlife species.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.