Ray Mond is considering Casting Paul Dano for a role in "The Blind Archer," based on the bestselling book

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer and writer Ray Mond is exploring the possibility of casting Paul Dano (The Batman) in a starring role in the upcoming film The Blind Archer, based on the bestselling book of the same name. The Blind Archer is the first of a Dark Comedy Trilogy. If you don't choose, THE UNIVERSE will choose for you.

This potential collaboration would reunite Paul Dano and Ray Mond, who previously worked together on The Girl Next Door (2004). "The Blind Archer" is a dark comedy from Minds of Ray Mond that delves into life’s choices and their consequences. It involves a transformative journey with elements of redemption and dark humor, and the film promises a unique narrative.

The story follows Grant Davis, whose father is Dan "The Bullseye" Davis, a six-time world archery champion who accidentally shoots his son's eyes out and runs away in shame, only to return as a woman to help her son win the prize money to pay for his eye replacement surgery. With the help of his whiskey-drinking, cocaine-snorting seeing-eye Dog, the son enters the archery competition as The Blind Archer.

Sometimes, getting your eyes shot out by your father is all it takes to see your destiny and understand your father.

Stephan Munsey of Munsey Talent Management represents Ray Mond and the film project. For more information, visit www.TheBlindArcherMovie.com. The Book is also available online as well on Amazon

