Ray Mond is considering Casting John Cena for a role in "The Blind Archer," based on bestselling book of the same name
EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer and writer Ray Mond is exploring the possibility of casting The Great John Cena (The Suicide Squad) in a starring role in the upcoming film The Blind Archer, based on the bestselling book of the same name. The Blind Archer is the first of a Dark Comedy Trilogy. If you don't choose, THE UNIVERSE will choose for you.
The producer is confident that John Cena (Peacemaker) will bring his unique depth to the role of “Bullseye.” Ray Mond, who crafted this dark comedy trilogy from personal experience, believes... Ray Mond KNOWS that Cena’s background means that Cena deeply understands the story and character.
Ray Mond’s "PERSONAL" message to Cena: “Grant me just 2 minutes of your time, and I promise a lifetime of unforgettable moments. We share similar experiences, and I’m very excited to see you embody this transformative role. This will be an incredible journey. Reach out to my manager, Stephan Munsey at Munsey Talent Management. You're going to love it!
"The Blind Archer" is a dark comedy from Minds of Ray Mond that delves into life’s choices and their consequences. It involves a transformative journey with elements of redemption and dark humor, and the film promises a unique narrative.
The story follows Grant Davis, whose father is Dan "The Bullseye" Davis, a six-time world archery champion who accidentally shoots his son's eyes out and runs away in shame, only to return as a woman to help her son win the prize money to pay for his eye replacement surgery. With the help of his whiskey-drinking, cocaine-snorting seeing-eye Dog, the son enters the archery competition as The Blind Archer.
Sometimes, getting your eyes shot out by your father is all it takes to see your destiny and understand your father.
Stephan Munsey of Munsey Talent Management represents Ray Mond and the film project. For more information, visit www.TheBlindArcherMovie.com. The book is also available online and on Amazon.
Media Contact
Stephan Munsey
Munsey Talent Management
stephan@munseytalentmanagement.com
207 522-8648
Stephan Munsey
