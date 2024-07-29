'Twas the Night Before...By Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil's first Christmas show – to make Kansas City debut - 8 shows over the Thanksgiving weekend at The Music HallKANSAS CITY , MISSOURI , USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil is a Christmas-themed show inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the holiday season, with something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Whether you are a child of 5, 50, or 95 years old you are sure to be wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story this season at The Music Hall for a strictly limited engagement, November 27th through December 1. This is a great way to start the holiday season with the entire family. ‘Twas the Night Before… will be the first time that a Cirque du Soleil show has performed at the iconic venue in downtown.
‘Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque du Soleil’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of Christmas. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists sailing from all over the world, lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.
It’s the holidays, but this year, things are different. For years, Isabella and her father have read A Visit from Saint Nicholas together. However, this year Isabella feels like she’s outgrown the family tradition. But then the magic of the poem comes to life, and Isabella and her father are unexpectedly separated by a snowstorm that sends them on a fantastical journey. In a winter wonderland inspired by the poem, they discover whimsical characters, acrobats, children and reindeer who reunite father and daughter in the holiday spirit.
Performance Schedule:
Wednesday, November 27, 7pm
Friday, November 29, 11am
Friday, November 29, 7pm
Saturday, November 30, 1pm
Saturday, November 30, 4pm
Sunday, November 30, 7:30pm
Sunday, December 1, 12pm
Sunday, December 1, 3pm
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil are now available online to Cirque Club members on July 29, 2024. Cirque Club membership is free, and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, go to www.cirqueclub.com. Tickets for the general public will be available starting August 1, 2024 at www.cirquedusoleil.com/twas-the-night-before. Tickets start at $44.
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities.
