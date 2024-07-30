Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in Finger Lakes
Upstate New York Entrepreneurs Invest In Award-Winning Franchise
Payroll Vault offers personalized services that are missing in today’s business world.”PENN YAN, NEW YORK, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payroll Vault, the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has expanded to the Finger Lakes in upstate New York, signing a local entrepreneurial couple as its newest franchisee.
— Dawn Shipman, Payroll Vault at Penn Yan
Entrepreneurs Dawn and Marty Shipman, who reside in Penn Yan, will leverage their banking and sales experience to serve small and medium-sized businesses.
Dawn's background in banking, human resources, directorial roles and ownership of previous businesses benefits the business community. This diverse skill set has provided her with firsthand insight into the significant challenges that small community businesses encounter, particularly in managing their human resources effectively.
With his wealth of experience in management, entrepreneurship, and independent sales, Marty deeply understands the intricate struggles small businesses face. His empathy for these challenges, informed by his entrepreneurial journey, makes him a valuable asset in finding the right payroll company or individual to navigate the complexities of the payroll system.
“After exploring various franchise opportunities, Marty and I found what we were looking for with Payroll Vault,” said Dawn, who is also the co-founder of cancer-support nonprofit Hope Walk of Yates County. “Our dedication to assisting small and medium-sized businesses in navigating the complexities of payroll and human resources is unwavering. Payroll Vault offers personalized services that are missing in today’s business world.”
Payroll Vault franchises offer fully remote operating systems with 24/7 technical monitoring to support continuous operations. Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture, and support for women entrepreneurs.
“The Payroll Vault system provides state-of-the-art technology, award-winning training and unparalleled community support to help franchisees fulfill their vision as a successful owner/operator or a multiple-unit empire builder,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we offer our insight and solutions so franchisors and franchisees can create long-term, sustainable success.”
Payroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The franchise’s business model, which provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis, offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding.
Payroll Services provide franchise owners with a wealth of knowledge to support their success. Franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.
To ensure franchisees are up and running within 90 days, Payroll Vault provides a three-day owners training program that kicks off continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.
If you are a business owner that would like to connect with Dawn, you can reach her via email at Dawn.Shipman@payrollvault.com.
If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.
###
About Payroll Vault
Payroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.
About Oakscale Franchise Partners
Oakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.
Kenneth Hitchner
Oakscale Franchise Partners
+1 732-754-3751
Ken@Oakscale.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram