AvantBio Corporation Announces Breakthrough Scientific Research with its Most Recent Peer-reviewed Publication
With our cdAOF systems, various applications can be pursued which not only include regenerative medicine but now the way is paved for in vitro RHE testing and toxicology as well.”LYNNWOOD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AvantBio Corporation is proud to announce the completion of groundbreaking scientific research furthering its commitment to innovation in cell and tissue science through the development of chemically defined animal origin-free cell culture media.
— Dr. Paul Cook, CEO of AvantBio
A recently published collaborative study with the Université de Namur-Namur Research Institute for Life Sciences (NARILIS), co-authored by AvantBio’s CEO, Dr. Paul W. Cook, along with esteemed colleagues Julia Bajsert, Yves Poumay, Valérie De Glas, Emilie Faway, Miguel Aso Perez and Catherine Lambert de Rouvroit, marks a significant scientific advancement (see: Bajsert et al. 2024 ). This study further characterizes AvantBio’s chemically defined animal origin-free (cdAOF) HKSdaFREE kit supplement system for the culture of both human skin-derived keratinocytes, human cornea-derived epithelial cells and their corresponding reconstructed tissues.
Dr. Paul Cook, CEO of AvantBio, commented, “Our novel cdAOF culture systems continue to demonstrate the efficient reconstruction of human epidermis (RHE) and human corneal epithelium (RHCE). Under cdAOF conditions, various applications can be pursued, which not only include regenerative medicine, but now in vitro RHE testing and toxicology as well. Collectively, the results of our newest research publication pave the way for complete, animal cruelty-free in vitro RHE testing and toxicology.”
AvantBio’s current publication now adds to the predecessor preclinical regenerative medicine 2022 study demonstrating that AvantBio’s cdAOF supplements for human keratinocytes could successfully produce fully-vascularized 3D-bioprinted skin equivalents, when engrafted onto mice (see: Baltazar et al., 2022.)
Through rigorous R&D, AvantBio continues to pursue additional improvements to its cdAOF human keratinocyte, corneal epithelial cell and fibroblast cell culture systems, with the goal of achieving cdAOF reconstructed full-thickness human skin and cdAOF reconstructed human corneal epithelium as well.
AvantBio Corporation invites interested parties, including potential investors and collaborators, to seek additional information and explore collaboration opportunities. The company remains dedicated to expanding its product and technology portfolio through strategic internal research and development, partnerships, licensing, and investment, propelling AvantBio into its next phase of growth.
About AvantBio Corporation
AvantBio is an innovative biotech company focused on advancing and applying the science of cell and tissue culture technology. AvantBio’s cdAOF technology has broad applications across various biotechnologies, that include in vitro testing/toxicology, pharmaceuticals, cosmeceuticals and regenerative medicine. The company's mission is to expand the market reach of its current products and commercialize new cdAOF technologies under development, making them available not only to AvantBio, but also researchers, clinicians and other companies worldwide.
