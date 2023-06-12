AvantBio Corporation Augments Management Team and Scientific Advisory Board to Propel Product Line and Drive Growth
I am confident that the addition of top-quality talent will enable us to generate significant therapeutic benefit and value creation for our customers and partners.”LYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AvantBio Corporation, innovators in optimizing cell propagation and tissue reconstruction for Regenerative Medicine and other breakthrough applications, is enhancing its Management Team and Scientific Advisory Board in order to promote awareness of its innovative product line and drive revenue growth.
— Paul Cook, CEO at AvantBio Corporation
AvantBio Corporation specializes in optimizing the propagation of mammalian cells and tissue under chemically-defined, animal/human origin-free (cdAOF) cell culture conditions and is focused on the development and commercialization of this pioneering cell and tissue culture technology. This groundbreaking technology provides a unique solution to the global need for efficient cultivation and long-term propagation of cells and engineered tissue while eliminating the risks of transmissible disease, inter-lot variability and supply issues associated with the use of animal-derived products.
AvantBio is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its Management Team and Scientific Advisory Board. Bob Ferlauto, Ph.D., has been named Chief Operating Officer and Scientific Advisory Board member. Ferlauto brings more than 35 years of experience transforming and integrating operations and supply chain capabilities across multiple industries including the biopharma space. Lise Alexander, M.D., will be Chief Medical Affairs Officer and Scientific Advisory Board member. Alexander is a physician in the Seattle metro area and holds leadership management positions with a major West Coast healthcare system. Yves Poumay, Ph.D., will be a member of AvantBio’s Scientific Advisory Board. Poumay is a Professor at the University of Namur and member of the Namur Research Institute for Life Sciences (NARILIS), Namur, Belgium. All three bring a wealth of experience to AvantBio Corporation.
"Bob Ferlauto’s appointment as Chief Operating Officer and as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board will ensure that we continue to evolve and execute our strategy flawlessly to drive growth into new areas, profitability, and optimal cash flow. The appointment of Lise Alexander M.D. as Chief Medical Officer and as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board, will provide key perspective as we move our cell and tissue science technology into therapeutic and OTC applications. With Yves Poumay, Ph.D. joining our Scientific Advisory Board, we gain leading expertise in the areas of skin and tissue biology, 3D tissue reconstruction and utilization of cell culture to replace studies on laboratory animals,” said Dr. Paul Cook, Co-Founder, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer at AvantBio Corporation.
Cook added “We are thrilled with the addition of top-quality talent to help execute our strategy and enable growth. I am confident that this will be a key element to generate significant therapeutic benefit and value creation for our customers and partners”.
AvantBio Corporation encourages interested parties, including potential investors, and collaborators, to seek additional information and collaboration opportunities. The company remains committed to expanding products and technology through its strategy of selective internal research and development, partnerships, licensing and investment and looks forward to advancing AvantBio into the next phase of growth.
About AvantBio Corporation: AvantBio, an innovative Biotech Company, focuses on advancing and applying the science of cell and tissue culture technology. AvantBio’s technology has broad applications across various industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and regenerative medicine. The company’s goal is to expand the market reach of current products and commercialize its technology under development to make it available to researchers and companies worldwide. The use of this pioneering technology has the potential to revolutionize the field of cell and tissue engineering and pave the way for new and innovative products and therapies.
Paul Cook
AvantBio Corporation
+1 206-823-5895
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn