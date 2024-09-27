ResProp Awarded Management of North Star Apartments in Dallas, Texas

Along with North Star's convenient access to nearby public transportation and freeways, the complex also offers outstanding benefits that elevate residents' lifestyles. Each unit offers residents a variety of modern appliances designed to enhance their daily routine. The attractive property features a sparkling swimming pool that provides a welcoming spot to relax and unwind.

DALLAS, TX, US, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for North Star Apartments, located in North Texas. This sparkling community sits between Dallas and Plano, providing residents with convenient access to public transit, Dallas’ finest entertainment, and endless community events to elevate their lifestyle.North Star Apartments offers a vast selection of floor plans in a premier apartment community. With 24 unique layout choices of one and two-bedroom apartments, North Star offers an accommodating collection of floor plan designs in Dallas, Texas. Each unit comes with an array of perks including central air conditioning, classically styled interiors, convenient broadband internet access, and a fully-equipped kitchen with modern appliances. Certain units offer spacious walk-in closets and a personal patio or balcony to relax on. Residents can also enjoy community amenities including two swimming pools, a fitness center, coffee bar, grill station, and more.“Resprop Management is proud to add North Star Apartments to our growing Texas portfolio. We are excited to continue our work in North Dallas by offering a quality place to live for residents at North Star, our second property in the area.” states Alexander Pankow, Business Development Director.North Star Apartments sits just north of Dallas, the cultural hub of Texas, offering nouvelle cuisine, the arts and special events. Dallas is known for its barbecue, authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine. The Arts District, located in the northern section of Downtown, is the largest continuous arts district in the United States. Dallas also hosts an array of events during the year including the State Fair of Texas, which has been held annually at Fair Park since 1886, the Taste of Dallas, and the annual Halloween event, The Wake, which features local art and music. Places of interest include the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Botanical Garden, and Dallas Museum of Art. Residents of North Star will never be short of entertainment, necessities, or employment opportunities.“We are excited to expand our partnership with Polaris from Austin to Dallas, Texas, marking a significant expansion in our portfolio. This property, featuring modern finishes and prime location, reflects our dedication to providing high-quality living experiences for our residents. As one of the Regional Managers in DFW, I am committed to ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining our standard of excellence in property management. We look forward to welcoming new residents and contributing to the vibrant Dallas community.” states Andrea Harrel, Dallas Regional Manager.About Polaris Real Estate Partners:Polaris Real Estate focuses on the acquisition of multifamily properties built between 1980-2010 in the central, southeastern, and northeastern markets. They focus on acquiring and renovating distressed and mature properties throughout these markets, repositioning them for consistent cash flow.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

