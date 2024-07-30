Corporate Whistleblower Center Urges a Nursing Home RN Who Was an Eyewitness to Short Staffing at their Workplace in 2020 To Call About Whistleblower Rewards That Might Exceed $100,000 if their Workplace Got a PPP Loan

We estimate the average whistleblower reward for RNs or nursing home managers with proof a PPP loan fraud will be around $100,000 as we are happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. Easy money!” — Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "If you worked at a nursing home-long term care facility anywhere in the USA in 2020 as a RN or manager and the facility never added staff-or was constantly short staffed please give us a call at 866-714-6466 and we will tell you if your workplace received a Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan. The Paycheck Protection Program loans were created because of COVID and were essentially freebie loans that would be forgiven if the facility owner spent at least 60% of the loan proceeds on pay-roll or staffing. Over 20,000 nursing homes-long term care facilities in the USA received these loans-most were forgiven-and many-most owners never spent a dime on payroll.

"We believe loan fraud involving the government's Paycheck Protection Program loan program will create more lucrative whistleblower reward opportunities for more people than any other federal program in US history. There are hundreds of thousands of people who worked at a nursing home-long term care facility across the USA in 2020, and if their workplace received a PPP loan and never spent the required 60% on staffing it is a huge problem for the people who received these loans. We figure the average whistleblower rewards for people like this will be around $100,000 as we are happy to discuss at 866-714-6466." https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

Some Basic Rules for Paycheck Protection Program Loans in 2020-2021:

* 60% of the loan proceeds were supposed to be spent on payroll-staff.

* A company could not have more than 500 employees.

* The loan was supposed to be necessary.

As a background in the Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud according to the Center for Medicare Advocacy, "In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress passed the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), to make loans to employers to keep workers employed during the pandemic (and to pay "other eligible expenses"). Most of the loan money could be forgiven, meaning that repayment was not required, if at least 60 % of the proceeds were spent on payroll.

"Nursing home staffing levels increased in only minimal ways after nursing facilities received hundreds of thousands of dollars in PPP funds. Where did the rest of the PPP money go? How did facilities spend the bulk of the $10.5 billion that they received in PPP funds? https://medicareadvocacy.org/paycheck-protection-program-a-massive-windfall-for-nursing-facilities/

The Corporate Whistleblower Center considers Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud involving nursing homes, long term care facilities and some healthcare companies to be some of the worst instances of misuse of taxpayer money in US history. This initiative is nationwide-from New Jersey to Washington State, Texas, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Ohio, Florida, New York, Georgia-in any US State. A nursing-long term care facility manager or RN with information-specifics are encouraged to call the Corporate Whistleblower Center anytime at 866-714-6466. All calls are strictly confidential. https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com