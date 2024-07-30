C&A Assists Healthcare Organizations With Initial Accreditation or Transitions Between Accrediting Bodies
Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) offers expert guidance for healthcare organizations navigating the accreditation process or transitioning accrediting bodies.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courtemache & Associates, a SAYAS Alliance, Inc. division, continues to set the standard in Healthcare Accreditation and Regulatory Compliance Consulting Services. The consultancy supports hospitals and healthcare organizations in preparing for and responding to surveys from prominent accrediting bodies like the Joint Commission (TJC), Det Norske Veritas (DNV),Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ), Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), and more, including regulatory surveys conducted by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and state agencies.
Courtemanche & Associates specializes in assisting organizations seeking initial accreditation or certification and those transitioning to a new accreditation body that better aligns with their strategic goals and cultural values. Through a tried and true process, Courtemanche & Associates is able to offer hospitals and healthcare organizations invaluable support and information:
- The expert consultants at Courtemanche & Associates conduct comprehensive mock surveys using the latest requirements to identify areas of non-compliance. They provide detailed reports and actionable recommendations to help organizations achieve full compliance.
- During the mock survey process, the consulting team continuously educates staff and leadership on accreditation and certification requirements, ensuring a thorough understanding of their intent and practical application. This education helps healthcare organizations achieve and maintain high quality and safety standards.
Accreditation in healthcare offers substantial benefits, yet selecting the appropriate accreditation agency can be challenging. Courtemanche & Associates offers the expertise needed to navigate this decision-making process. They are well-versed in the standards of major accreditation bodies such as The Joint Commission, DNV, AAAHC, CIHQ, and CMS, each of which adheres to CMS standards with additional specific requirements.
Courtemanche & Associates provides the knowledge and experience necessary to make informed decisions and achieve successful accreditation outcomes for hospitals and healthcare organizations striving to meet acceptable quality and patient safety levels.
About the Company:
Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has over 25 years of experience in regulatory compliance expertise. He has worked closely with many healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to impart expert knowledge to their clientele, providing timely guidance on their regulatory challenges. C&A is dedicated to aiding healthcare providers in reducing risk and potential patient harm and improving their quality of care.
