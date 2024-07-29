Advancing a Reliable Clean Energy Grid For New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul and Majority Leader Schumer today announced that New York State will receive up to $43 million in U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) funding to benefit under-resourced communities located along the Propel NY Energy transmission line. The Propel transmission line a 90-mile innovative electric transmission project that will improve reliability, resiliency and the delivery of clean energy—including offshore wind—through electric grid improvements in parts of Long Island, New York City and Westchester County. The New York Power Authority (NYPA), which is developing the line with New York Transco, plans to use the funding for the Propel NY Energy Sustainable Communities Initiative to support energy efficiency projects in locations such as local schools, housing authorities, and community service agencies, as well as develop clean energy education and workforce training and career opportunities for residents in under-resourced communities.

“We're advancing a reliable clean energy grid that benefits all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “Transmission projects like Propel NY will help us meet a growing demand for clean energy and ensure the grid is resilient in the face of extreme weather. I applaud the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to promote community engagement as New York continues to build a green economy.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “This substantial $43 million federal investment for communities in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act I shepherded through Congress, and is paving the way for the era of affordable and renewable energy in New York. This funding supports clean-energy education and develops job opportunities through local schools, housing authorities and community service agencies. I’m proud to have fought for and secured this vital federal funding in the Inflation Reduction Act that Governor Hochul is putting to good use supporting the ambitious goals of New York’s Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act, cleaner air for our communities and a brighter future for the next generation. I’ll continue fighting for federal investments that support clean energy projects that will transform New York’s power grid and economy.”

The Transmission Siting and Economic Development grants, which were awarded to 20 projects across 16 states by DOE on Wednesday, will accelerate the permitting of high-voltage, interstate transmission projects, expediting the buildout of a resilient and reliable electric grid. The exact amount of funding will depend on award negotiations, which may take up to 120 days. The funding is made possible through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Propel NY Energy Sustainable Communities Initiative will engage with local communities near the Propel transmission line, offering energy efficiency projects, clean energy training internships, a clean energy careers program, future energy leader scholarships, student engineering challenges, adult energy literacy programs, and green classroom programs

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The New York Power Authority is pleased to have been selected for this Transmission Siting and Economic Development funding made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act. Upgrading New York’s transmission infrastructure is critical to the resilience and reliability of New York’s grid, and this federal funding will help ensure that under-resourced communities along the Propel NY Energy line’s route can experience even greater benefits from New York’s growing clean energy economy.”

New York Transco President Victor Mullin said, “New York Transco is honored to work with US DOE, NYPA and local stakeholders to bring new resources to communities along the Propel NY Energy route. This funding is a great complement to the many benefits Propel NY Energy will bring to New Yorkers - a more reliable grid, jobs and workforce opportunities, economic growth, and community and environmental well-being.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Today, we are committing to growing the number of local clean energy jobs while advancing the reliability, resiliency, and delivery of clean energy in under-resourced New York communities. This federal funding through DOE will support clean energy education and job opportunities for New Yorkers. I’m proud to have helped deliver this funding and will continue to fight for federal resources to advance clean energy projects across New York State.”

The Propel transmission line will strengthen the backbone of the electric grid with increased transmission capacity by building new underground and submarine transmission lines in existing public rights-of-way and substation facilities on Long Island, in New York City, and across Westchester County. Propel will efficiently and cost-effectively deliver clean energy to homes and businesses that benefit all New Yorkers and aid the state in achieving critical clean energy goals. Pending regulatory approvals, Propel NY Energy construction is anticipated to commence in 2026 and enter service in 2030.

The collaboration of NYPA and NY Transco features two New York institutions with proven records in design, permitting, construction and robust community engagement on complex transmission projects in New York State. The Power Authority, the nation’s largest state utility, operates 1,550 circuit miles of transmission across New York State. NY Transco is a private, New York developer, owner and operator of New York-based bulk transmission facilities. Both entities have independently won past competitive transmission bid processes and are currently constructing clean energy transmission projects across the state.

New York State's Nation-Leading Climate Plan

New York State's climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates family-sustaining jobs, continues to foster a green economy across all sectors and ensures that at least 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of clean energy investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is advancing a suite of efforts – including the New York Cap-and-Invest program (NYCI) and other complementary policies – to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 and 85 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels. New York is also on a path to achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality by mid-century. A cornerstone of this transition is New York's unprecedented clean energy investments, including more than $28 billion in 61 large-scale renewable and transmission projects across the State, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, $3.3 billion to scale up solar, nearly $3 billion for clean transportation initiatives and 130 certified Climate Smart Communities, over 500 Clean Energy Communities, and the State’s largest community air monitoring initiative in 10 disadvantaged communities across the State to help target air pollution and combat climate change.

About NYPA

NYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 17 generating facilities and more than 1,550 circuit-miles of transmission lines. More than 80 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. NYPA finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. For more information visit www.nypa.gov and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr and LinkedIn.

About New York Transco

New York Transco (NY Transco) is a New York-based owner, operator and developer of bulk electric transmission facilities with a mission to safely and efficiently deliver innovative electric transmission solutions that advance clean energy to best serve customers, communities and the environment. NY Transco is owned by subsidiaries of Con Edison, National Grid, Avangrid, and CH Energy Group. Completed projects include Ramapo to Rock Tavern, Frasers-Coopers Corners and Staten Island Unbottling. NY Transco is currently constructing the New York Energy Solution in the Hudson Valley, the Rock Tavern to Sugarloaf Project in Orange County and Dover Station Project in Dover, NY. For more information, visit www.NYTransco.com.