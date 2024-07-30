JobNimbus and ABC Supply Join Forces to Enhance Solutions for Roofing Contractors
Integration gives contractors easy access to digital business management tools
We're passionate about providing roofing contractors with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive industry. Our collaboration with ABC Supply exemplifies this commitment.”LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JobNimbus, a leading provider of roofing solutions, is thrilled to unveil its latest integration with ABC Supply Co., Inc., the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. This partnership marks a significant advancement in material management solutions for construction professionals.
This integration with ABC Supply will bring a suite of enhanced features to roofing contractors designed to streamline their material management processes and elevate their efficiency. ABC Supply’s API enables contractors to have full visibility to pricing, orders, and deliveries in both the JobNimbus platform and their myABCsupply account, delivering a seamless experience across business management tools.
Contractors will experience:
- Dynamic Pricing for Precision Estimation: Gain access to ABC Supply pricing from local branches, ensuring precise project cost estimates and transparency for clients.
- Seamless Integration into JobNimbus Estimates: Incorporate ABC Supply products effortlessly into the estimate builder, enabling contractors to produce detailed proposals quickly and accurately.
- Direct Material Ordering for Expedited Fulfillment: Simplify the material ordering process by placing orders directly with local ABC Supply locations, eliminating unnecessary delays and streamlining operations. Contractors can also see these orders in their myABCsupply account for added visibility.
- Timely Delivery Notifications: Stay informed about the delivery status of roofing materials with ABC Supply's notification system, facilitating efficient production scheduling and timely project completion.
"At JobNimbus, we're passionate about providing roofing contractors with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive industry,” said Mark Olson, VP of Strategic Alliances at JobNimbus. "Our collaboration with ABC Supply exemplifies this commitment, delivering tangible benefits and value to our users."
“We’re excited to join forces with JobNimbus in this highly anticipated integration,” said Kris Kieffer, director of business platform and customer enablement at ABC Supply. “With our continued focus on technology, contractors can seamlessly access our extensive range of quality building products, further enhancing their ability to deliver exceptional results on every project.”
The integration is currently open to roofing contractors seeking early access to these features. To learn more or secure early access, please visit: https://www.jobnimbus.com/integrations/abc/ .
About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus is a reputable provider of roofing solutions, committed to delivering quality products and services to help roofing professionals across the United States to improve their marketing, sales, production, cash flow, and communication. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, JobNimbus continues to support the industry with reliable technology and outstanding customer service.
About ABC Supply:
ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply’s sole focus has been serving professional contractors and “making it easy” for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support, and services they need — including myABCsupply, which allows them to place material orders and manage their account details from anywhere.
ABC Supply is an 18-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and a two-time recipient of Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award for Best Places to Work and is committed to hiring military veterans.
Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has over 970 locations across the U.S. and Canada. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com. Contractors can find resources for growing and improving their businesses on ABC Supply’s blog and the company’s LinkedIn page.
