West Town Chamber of Commerce Announces Full Lineup and Programming for 2024's Dancing in the Streets

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In partnership with On Tour Brewing Company , the West Town Chicago Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the full lineup and programming for this year’s Dancing in the Streets. The annual street fest kicks off Friday, August 2 through Sunday, August 4, 2024 and highlights the Chicago Brewing District , a dynamic hub of exceptional breweries nestled in the Kinzie Industrial Corridor. The weekend will feature an array of local food vendors and makers, a vast selection of craft beer, and a stage booked with more than a dozen live bands including headliners Rock & Rye, Terrapin Flyer and Old Shoe.Each night, the festival will also showcase a hydrosonic light show from analog visual light artist Tim Ramirez, made using overhead projectors, liquid dyes and other handmade materials. Festival beneficiaries for 2024 include Arts of Life, as well as the year-round efforts of the West Town Chamber of Commerce, helping to support and showcase the talent, vibrancy and collaborative spirit that make West Town and the Chicago Brewing District a destination for locals and visitors alike.While Dancing In The Streets is a celebration of the West Town neighborhood and community, it was also born out of the spirit of peace and love championed by the Grateful Dead. It’s no accident that the name of the event is also a popular Grateful Dead song. Further, the festival dates were chosen specifically to coincide with the “days between,” which is the name of the week celebrating the memory of Jerry Garcia between August 1st, Jerry Garcia’s birthday, and August 9th, the date that Garcia passed away.Dancing in the Streets takes place on Hubbard Street between Paulina and Wood (1700-1800 W Hubbard St. Chicago IL 60622) on Friday, August 2 from 5-10PM, Saturday, August 3 from 12-10PM, and Sunday, August 4 from 12-10PM. A $10 donation is requested at the gate. The full lineup of bands can be found below, and more information on the West Town Chamber of Commerce can be found on their website at www.westtownchamber.org STAGE LINEUPPresented by On Tour Brewing CompanyFRIDAY, AUGUST 2, 20245:00-6:00PM: Magic Bus6:30-8:00PM: Lunar Ticks8:30-10:00PM: Rock & RyeSATURDAY, AUGUST 3, 20241:00-2:00PM: Wood Street Bloodhounds2:30-4:00PM: Trouble Ahead4:30-6:00PM: Peach Jam6:30-8:00PM: Terrapin Flyer (Set 1)8:30-10:00PM: Terrapin Flyer (Set 2)SUNDAY, AUGUST 4, 20241:00-2:00PM: Through a Different Lens2:30-4:00PM: Brendan Forrest & Friends4:30-6:00PM: Jon Gram & The Sway6:30-8:00PM: The Brooklyn Charmers8:30-10:00PM: Old ShoePAST EVENT IMAGERYClick for images from 2023’s Dancing in the Streets: www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/94dfwztw44u8jngmddtxu/h?rlkey=rk7vigswu9l3u2u743ud5cizq&st=b20ia7c8&dl=0 ABOUT THE WEST TOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCEThe West Town Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization with hundreds of small business members. The Chamber’s mission is to foster community and economic development by empowering businesses with information and technical resources, creating connections, and providing neighborhood-wide marketing and other valuable programming. For more info: www.westtownchamber.org