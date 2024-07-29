West Town Chamber of Commerce Announces Full Lineup and Programming for 2024's Dancing in the Streets

The weekend will feature an array of local food vendors and makers, a vast selection of craft beer, and a stage booked with more than a dozen live bands including headliners Rock & Rye, Terrapin Flyer and Old Shoe.

Dancing in the Streets takes place on Hubbard Street between Paulina and Wood on Friday, August 2 from 5-10PM, Saturday, August 3 from 12-10PM, and Sunday, August 4 from 12-10PM.