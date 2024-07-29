Gloria Hass, 3-Time International Bestselling Author, Releases Groundbreaking Work: 'Disclosure from the Galactic Realm'
Disclosure from the Galactic Realm by Gloria Hass is available for pre-order on AmazonTUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author Gloria Hass has once again captivated readers with her latest book, "Disclosure from the Galactic Realm."
This groundbreaking work delves into the realm of extraterrestrial beings and their interactions with humans, based on Hass' own channelings and experiences.
As a three-time international bestselling author, Hass has gained a loyal following for her thought-provoking and insightful works. Her previous book, "My Journey as a Grey Hybrid," sparked numerous questions from readers and fans about her encounters with ET's. In "Disclosure from the Galactic Realm," Hass addresses these questions and provides even more insight into her experiences.
Through her channelings, Hass has been able to communicate with various extraterrestrial beings and gain a deeper understanding of their existence and purpose. In this new book, she not only shares her own experiences but also answers some of life's biggest questions that have been asked by her readers and fans.
Hass' latest work is a must-read for anyone interested in the topic of extraterrestrial life and their interactions with humans. With her unique perspective and firsthand encounters, she offers a fresh and intriguing look into the galactic realm. "Disclosure from the Galactic Realm" is now available for pre-release purchase on Kindle, and readers can expect to be taken on a thought-provoking journey unlike any other when the physical book comes out Sept 16th on Amazon.
