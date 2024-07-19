Gloria Hass Is A Bestselling Author, Podcaster and Intuitive Reader from Arizona
Gloria offers online intuitive readings that compliment her written works
I knew about Gloria's gifts bc I read "My Journey as a Grey Hybrid." .. I evolved as a human, letting go of what was getting me stuck in life . bc the message touched deep in my soul.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gloria Hass, a renowned 3 time international bestselling author, podcaster, and intuitive reader, is now offering her services to anyone seeking answers to life's biggest questions. With her unique abilities and years of experience, Hass has helped countless individuals gain clarity and guidance in their personal and professional lives. Her intuitive readings, which are typically done over email, have been praised for their accuracy and insightful advice.
— Gilson De Jesus
Gloria has appeared on The Associated Press, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, Fox News and Hundreds of other outlets and is verified on X and Facebook.
Hass' intuitive readings are perfect for anyone facing difficult decisions, seeking direction in their career, or looking for guidance in their relationships. Through her intuitive abilities, she is able to tap into the energy and emotions of her clients, providing them with valuable insights and perspectives. Her readings have been described as eye-opening and life-changing, helping individuals gain a deeper understanding of themselves and their situations.
One of the reasons for Hass' success as an intuitive reader is her ability to connect with her clients on a personal level. She takes the time to understand their unique situations and provides them with personalized readings that address their specific concerns. Her empathetic and compassionate approach has earned her a loyal following and glowing reviews from her clients.
In addition to her intuitive readings, Hass is also a three-time international bestselling author and host of a popular podcast. Her expertise in personal development and spirituality has made her a sought-after speaker and mentor. With her latest offering of intuitive readings, Hass hopes to reach even more individuals and help them find the answers they are seeking.
Gloria Hass has made a name for herself as one of the most prolific writers of our generation. With a diverse range of titles under her belt, including "Crossbreed," "Allura," "My Journey As A Grey Hybrid," "Extraterrestrial, Metaphysical, Paranormal and Visionary Encounters," Hass has captured the hearts and minds of readers worldwide.
Hass' writing style is unique and captivating, drawing readers in with her vivid descriptions and thought-provoking themes. Her ability to seamlessly blend genres such as science, fantasy, and spirituality has earned her a dedicated following and critical acclaim.
But it's not just her impressive list of titles that sets Hass apart as a writer. Her dedication and passion for her craft are evident in every word she writes. She has a deep understanding of the human experience and uses her writing to explore the complexities of life, love, and the unknown.
Hass' work has not only entertained readers but also sparked important conversations and challenged societal norms. Her thought-provoking stories have the power to transport readers to new worlds and open their minds to new possibilities.
As she continues to write and publish new titles, Gloria Hass shows no signs of slowing down. Her unique voice and ability to captivate readers make her a true force to be reckoned with in the literary world. With each new release, she solidifies her place as one of the most prolific and influential writers of our generation.
For more information on Gloria Hass and her impressive body of work, visit her website or follow her on social media.
For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Gloria Hass, please contact using this link.
Gloria also appeared on: Encounters a series by (Bill) William J Howard III.
