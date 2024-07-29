Discover Nature with MDC at State Fair Aug. 8-18

Body

SEDALIA, Mo. -- Discover nature with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia Aug. 8 - 18. Visit the MDC Conservation Building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the MDC Xplor Zone for kids from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to see live fish and other native animals such as snakes, turtles, and amphibians. Learn about and see displays of native plants that help butterflies and other important pollinators. Ask MDC staff conservation-related questions, get educational materials, and have fun.

Join MDC on Friday, Aug. 9, for Missouri Department of Conservation Day -- a full day of fun and excitement sponsored by MDC! For more information, visit mostatefair.com.

Enjoy these free conservation-related programs at MDC’s outdoor pavilion:

LIVE RAPTORS: See birds of prey at the Raptors of Missouri presentation with Dickerson Park Zoo on Aug. 8 at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m.

SMOKEY BEAR: Celebrate Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 at 11 a.m.

T-SHIRTS and TOTE BAGS: Make Smokey Bear t-shirts and tote bags from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 10.

INVASIVE SPECIES: Learn about invasive animals and plants on Aug. 9 on the MoDOT lawn.

ALL-TERRAIN TRACK CHAIRS: Check out these special mobile chairs for people with limited mobility on Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

CONSERVATION CANINE UNIT: Meet the dogs who are specially trained for conservation work on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

PRAIRIES AND GRASSLANDS: Learn about these unique habitats all day on Aug. 14 through a special display from the Department of Natural Resources.

HATCHERY TRUCK DISPLAY: See what an MDC special truck to move fish looks like up close all day on Aug. 15.

FISH FRY: Enjoy a fish cooking and cleaning demonstration and tasting on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

CAMPFIRE COOKING: Learn how to cook with Dutch ovens, pie irons, foil packs, and cooking on a stick on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Learn more about MDC programs and events at mdc.mo.gov.