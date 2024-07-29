Additional FEMA Funding for PRASA’s Essential Infrastructure

Guaynabo, PUERTO RICO - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) allocated nearly $22.6 million to the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) for two projects that will restore the island’s water infrastructure from damage following Hurricane María.

“The restoration of this equipment is crucial to ensure that water reaches communities effectively and without interruption. These interventions will guarantee a more reliable water supply and improve the quality of life for thousands of residents in the area,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator José G. Baquero.

One of PRASA’s projects to replace water pipes in the metropolitan region will benefit about 4,900 families, located in the Loíza Valley community of Canóvanas; in the Villa Fontana community of Carolina; in the Country Club community and Juan Ponce de León Avenue area in San Juan; and in the Amelia neighborhood in Guaynabo.

The infrastructure suffered significant damage due to erosion, flooding and other effects of the hurricane. Some of this damage includes continuous leaks due to deterioration and high-water pressure because of hydraulic issues.

This first phase of the project, with an allocation of nearly $10.1 million, involves the installation of new PVC pipelines and interconnection with existing systems. Additionally, hydrants will be replaced and service connection improvements will be carried out.

PRASA’s Executive President Doriel Pagán Crespo said that “this project is extremely important for the Metro Region. The replacement and renovation of pipes in the area will reduce water losses due to leaks. This, in turn, will result in a more stable service for subscribers and a more accurate reading for the billing process. With projects like this, we continue to strengthen the Authority’s infrastructure.”

Moreover, PRASA also has a federal allocation to repair the raw water treatment plant in the Jagüeyes community of Villalba. This facility receives raw water from the community through drains and sewer pipes. The project, with a federal investment of over $12.5 million, will increase the plant’s capacity.

Structural and mechanical improvements at the plant will benefit approximately 2,400 customers. A new structure will be built to include the electrical and mechanical systems; among them, the control room, a laboratory and a new filter operating area. The roof of the existing building will also be treated to repair cracks.

The executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, said that “the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority has stood out as one of the most proactive subrecipients. To date, the corporation has managed to complete 113 projects with an allocation of $58 million. In addition to this, another 131 projects are in the reconstruction stage with obligations exceeding $1.4 billion. The agency has also received approximately $340 million from FEMA’s Working Capital Advance (WCA) pilot program, which advances funds to support ongoing operations and recovery efforts.”

To date, FEMA has allocated nearly $34 billion for more than 11,000 recovery projects in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane María. Through FEMA’s Accelerated Obligation Strategy (FAASt), PRASA has over $3.6 billion of these funds to repair its infrastructure.

For more information about Puerto Rico’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4339, fema.gov/disaster/4473 and recovery.pr. Follow us on our social media at Facebook.com/FEMAPuertoRico, Facebook.com/COR3pr and Twitter @COR3pr.