One Month Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Survivors of the severe storms that ripped through eight counties in northern Arkansas May 24-27 have one more month to apply for federal assistance. The application deadline is August 28.

Everyone in the designated area who sustained damage during the storms is encouraged to apply by the deadline.

Arkansans who had loss or damage should apply with FEMA even if they don’t have repair estimates or insurance settlements yet. To be considered, people in the impacted areas need to register with FEMA to begin the process. FEMA will work with survivors to identify what information is needed to determine eligibility.

More than $19.9 million total federal assistance has been provided to survivors of the May storms. This includes:

$6.2 million in FEMA assistance approved for 1,758 households.

$13.7 million in U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans approved.

If you sustained losses in the severe storms and live in Baxter, Benton, Boone, Fulton, Greene, Madison, Marion or Randolph counties, you may be eligible for FEMA assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov,

Download the FEMA App for your smartphone.

Visit the Recovery Center at the Northwest Arkansas Community College, Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies (Building 15) at 1000 SE Eagle Way, Room B103 in Bentonville.

Call toll-free 800-621-3362. The phone line is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. CDT, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call FEMA’s Civil Rights Resource Line: 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish). The line is open M-F 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4788. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.