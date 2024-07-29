FEMA Approves $2.3 Million for Sarasota Wind Protection Project

LAKE MARY, Fla. – FEMA is announcing $2,312,787 in grant funding to reimburse the city of Sarasota for a wind protection project improving the resiliency of existing traffic signals at three different intersections.

Hurricane Ian left wind damage to current signals resulting in traffic delays and increasing chances of accidents. This project will protect traffic signals against 170 mph winds to ensure they are operational during future storms.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program provides funding to state, local, territorial and tribal governments so they can rebuild in a way that reduces, or mitigates, future disaster losses in their communities.

Applicants work with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to the Florida Division of Emergency Management after final approval. Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to complete the grant process and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

