The Montana Department of Revenue recently presented a webinar on the changes to Montana’s tax system from Senate Bill 399. The July 23rd webinar was recorded and this video, along with the handout, is now available on our website.
Please be sure to also check out our Tax Simplification Hub on our website. The hub includes information about tax simplification, as well as resources to estimate your tax liability under the new system, a draft copy of the 2024 Form 2 and accompanying schedules, and frequently asked questions about the recent tax system changes.
You just read:
Tax Simplification Webinar: Recording and Other Resources – Tax News You Can Use
