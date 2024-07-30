TapClicks Unveils New State-of-the-Art Visualization Suite

SAN JOSE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, today announced the release of its new suite of advanced visualization widgets which greatly enhances and expands data visualization capabilities for analysis and reporting. This latest innovation introduces a variety of dynamic and interactive chart types which provide users with more engaging data representations and deeper insights into their data. Leveraging leading-edge web technology, these new visualizations are designed to offer unparalleled customization and clarity in data presentation.

The new and/or enhanced chart types include:

• Bubble Chart (new): Now users can visualize data points with varying sizes and colors to represent three-dimensional datasets intuitively.

• Bar Chart: Now includes lollipop and radial bar charts, offering more ways to compare data across categories with clear, horizontal, vertical, or radial bars.

• Line Chart: Now includes the ability to add regression/trend lines, providing enhanced trend analysis, predictive insights, and simplified data interpretation.

• Pie Chart: Now includes the option for donut charts, providing visually appealing and easy-to-understand circular charts to show proportions and percentages of a whole.

• Funnel Chart: Now includes pictorial and pyramid options, allowing the display of funnel metrics using images or icons for a visually engaging and easily relatable representation.

• Gauge Chart: Now includes multi-metric gauge charts to represent multiple data points within a single gauge, providing a comprehensive overview of performance indicators.

• Column and Line Combo Chart: Combine column and line charts to present dual-axis data seamlessly, with options for clustered, stacked, and layered combo charts.

The new visualizations have been built on an advanced technology foundation, ensuring high performance, responsiveness, and flexibility in their ability to represent useful insights from data. Users can expect a seamless experience when customizing charts to fit their specific analytic needs, making data-driven decisions more efficient and effective.

"With the release of these state-of-the-art visualizations, TapClicks cements its position as a leading provider of analytics and reporting technology products,” commented Chel Heler, Executive General Manager of TapClicks. “Our commitment to innovation and excellence ensures our users have the best tools available to turn data into actionable insights."

The new TapClicks visualization suite is available now.

About TapClicks

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9000 MarTech / AdTech connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit us at www.tapclicks.com.