Dr. Joshua Quinones, Pediatric Cardiologist, Now Seeing Patients at Modern Heart & Vascular's Office in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joshua Quinones, pediatric cardiologist, will now be seeing patients at Modern Heart and Vascular's new office in The Texas Medical Center in Houston, TX.

The office is located at 7400 Fannin St #845, Houston, TX 77054. Dr. Quinones will be there on Mondays.

Dr. Quinones' aim is to provide the best pediatric cardiac care while allowing children to live the highest quality of life. He believes every decision we make as a team, either through reassurance or intervention, should be for the patient. Every child deserves the chance to be healthy. Therefore, we are passionate about preventative care through a patient-centered multi-system approach to ensure the best outcomes.

Dr. Quinones earned his medical degree, completed his pediatric residency at Albany Medical College, and had his pediatric cardiology fellowship at UT Health's Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital. He recently completed a year as a pediatric cardiology instructor at Texas Children's Hospital.

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with various heart and vascular symptoms and issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and much more. Modern Heart and Vascular specializes in all aspects of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Modern Heart and Vascular focuses on preventive care (avoiding surgeries and medications when possible).

