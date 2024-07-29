Check out Museum and Heritage Foundation summer events

CANADA, July 29 - The PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation will be holding a variety of events for all ages over the next three weeks.

Here is the schedule:

July 30 - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Queer Young Adult Historical Fiction Society reading and discussion at Beaconsfield Carriage House

August 1 at 11 a.m. – Black Islanders: Four Centuries and Counting exhibition opening at Beaconsfield Historic House

August 7 at 11 a.m. – official launch of the trackless train at Elmira Railway Museum

August 17 at 1 p.m. – the 43rd annual Blueberry Social fundraiser at Historic Yeo House in Port Hill

“These events offer something for everyone,” says PEI Museum and Heritage executive director Matthew McRae. “We are very excited to offer this very diverse programming. We hope to see many Islanders and visitors alike come out and enjoy what we have to offer.”

Other programs that launched earlier this summer include the Haunting of Yeo House at Green Park Shipbuilding Museum and In the Time of Maud at Orwell Historic Village. Both events will be running weekly until the end of August.

In the Time of Maud runs Thursdays from 1-4 p.m., while The Haunting of Yeo House tours take place Tuesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m., Fridays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Media contact:

Camellia (Cam) Nguyen (she/her)

Communication and Fundraising Coordinator

PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation

cxnguyen@gov.pe.ca