Art & All That Jazz at Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club, Saturday, August 24th

A Captivating Evening of Art and Jazz

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club (www.birchwoodcc.com) is proud to present an evening of art and jazz that will transport guests to a world of creativity and soulful melodies on Saturday, August 24, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

According to Chris Trombley, co-chair of the Birchwood Farms Art & All that Jazz event, this is first time the club has opened the event up to local/ regional artists and the general public. “There’s no doubt Northern Michigan supports the arts. Birchwood Farms wants to be part of this support without a charge to artists or art buyers, " exclaimed Trombley.

For artists interested in displaying/selling their artwork with no booth charge, contact Chris Trombley at christinet@comcast.net.

The event, will feature a diverse collection of artwork from local and regional artists, including paintings, sculptures, and mixed media pieces. Guests will have the opportunity to view and purchase these unique works of art while enjoying a live local jazz pianist, free hot appetizers and a cash bar.

Art & All That Jazz will take place at picturesque grounds of the Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club located at 600 Birchwood Dr. Harbor Springs, providing an artistic backdrop for an evening of elegance and entertainment.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

About Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club: A residential country club community perched on the bluffs of Lake Michigan in Harbor Springs, offers members numerous amenities including golf, tennis, pickleball, bocce, dining, fitness center, heated swimming pools, skiing/ hiking trails, property/home ownership and social event opportunities under a variety of memberships. For more information contact Jo Gonzalez at jo@birchwoodcc.com or 231 526 2166.