Entoro Capital and Archax Forge Strategic Alliance to Promote Digital Securities and Investment Opportunities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Entoro Capital, LLC (Entoro Capital), a leading investment bank and advisory firm based in Houston, and Archax Ltd (Archax), a pioneering digital securities exchange, broker and custodian based in London, announced today a strategic alliance aimed at enhancing the digital securities and investment landscape. This partnership will leverage both firms' strengths to provide unparalleled services and opportunities in global financial markets.
Under the agreement, both Entoro Capital and Archax will facilitate projects and collaborations that lead to significant financial transactions and investment opportunities, for the benefit of their respective clients. This alliance is designed to capitalize on each firm’s expertise and market presence, thereby expanding their market reach.
Key areas of focus include leveraging the parties’ leadership in the areas of Tokenisation, Digital Real-World Assets (RWAs) and Securities, and Voluntary Carbon. Archax will also work closely with Capturiant, an Entoro affiliate, the leading engineered solutions environmental asset authenticator, registry, and exchange, by acting as custodian and strategic partner within the United Kingdom.
James C. Row, CFA, Managing Partner of Entoro Capital, said: "This agreement with Archax represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative investment solutions. By combining our strengths, we can offer our clients access to a broader range of opportunities in the digital securities and environmental assets space."
Keith O’Callaghan, Head of Structuring at Archax, commented: "Our collaboration with Entoro Capital opens new avenues for growth and investment. This partnership aligns with our goal to expand our reach and enhance the services we offer to our clients in the evolving financial markets."
About Entoro
Entoro is a leading boutique finance and investment banking group dedicated to creating the premier alternative investment ecosystem globally. The group consists of an investment bank, broker-dealer, transfer agent, registered investment advisor, commodity pool operator, insurance brokerage, proprietary investment funds, valuation services company, environmental asset authenticator, registry, exchange, carbon credit asset, and portfolio management firm. Entoro leverages its proprietary offering platform, OfferBoard®, to focus on raising capital and creating unique products for an international clientele of Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, Institutional, and direct investors. For more information, visit www.entoro.com.
About Archax
Archax is a global, regulated, digital asset exchange, brokerage and custodian based in London. Founded by experts from the financial markets world and backed by an accomplished advisory board, Archax offers a credible bridge between the blockchain-centric crypto community and the traditional investment space.
Archax is the first-ever firm to receive FCA regulation as a digital securities exchange, custodian and brokerage. It was also the first firm to be listed on the FCA's Cryptoasset Register as a VASP (Virtual Asset Service Provider).
Archax has been designed specifically for institutional investors to trade in all types of digital assets, from cryptocurrencies to digital securities. It is built using existing, proven, resilient, scalable, high-performance exchange infrastructure, hosted in top-tier datacentre space, and integrated into the existing institutional trading workflow.
For more information, go to www.archax.com.
