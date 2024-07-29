West Virginia Department of Health Celebrates 4th Place Finish in National Healthcare Quality Awards

​West Virginia's dedication to rural healthcare has garnered national recognition once again as the state achieved a significant milestone in the Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project (MBQIP) rankings. In collaboration with the Healthcare Education Foundation of WV (HEF) and supported by the West Virginia Department of Health’s (DH) State Office of Rural Health, West Virginia's 21 Critical Access Hospitals (CAH) have excelled in providing quality healthcare services to rural communities.

Each year, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) assesses states based on their reporting rates and improvements in healthcare quality over the preceding 12 months. This year, West Virginia proudly secured the 4th position nationwide, marking a notable ascent from last year's 6th place tie. The quality measures gauged for the award are Patient Safety/Inpatient; Outpatient Care; Patient Engagement; and Care Transitions.

"This achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our healthcare providers across the state," said West Virginia Department of Health Sec. Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFB. "Through collaborative efforts and a focus on continuous improvement, West Virginia's hospitals have demonstrated exceptional dedication to enhancing healthcare outcomes in our rural areas."

The MBQIP awards recognize states that have exhibited the highest levels of quality improvement and reporting rates in rural healthcare settings. West Virginia's success in climbing to 4th place underscores its proactive approach to healthcare quality enhancement and patient care.

"This achievement is a great example of West Virginia hospitals collaborating with key partners to elevate the quality of care for all patients,” said Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association. “We’re proud of the work our Healthcare Education Foundation (HEF) is doing through their partnership with the State and other stakeholders to advance health care in rural communities throughout West Virginia.”

West Virginia has previously received MBQIP recognition, but this year's 4th place ranking marks a particularly proud moment for the state. As stakeholders continue to collaborate and innovate in healthcare delivery, West Virginia remains committed to further improving healthcare access and quality for all its residents.

For more information on the Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project and West Virginia's achievements, visit HRSA's official website here.