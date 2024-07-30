The Movie Hoop Street Filmed in Memphis with the Help of Memphis & Shelby County Film Commission & Others

Hoop Street Screenwriter and Executive Producer Teresa Dickerson and Director Princeton James on set. Filmmaker Jordan Danelz is also an executive director of Hoop Street

A new basketball movie that delivers a powerful message of hope and pursuing your dreams is being filmed in Memphis, TN.

My hope is that our art will inspire young people to pursue their dreams despite their circumstances.” — Hoop Street Screenwriter and Executive Director Teresa Dickerson

MEMPHIS, TENN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For several weeks the Bluff City has served as the backdrop for an exciting new independent film. "Hoop Street" is a compelling drama that not only entertains but also carries a powerful message. It follows the journey of a hot-headed teenager who, after being expelled from his high school basketball team, must conquer his inner demons and learn to control his anger. His goal: to earn a spot on a summer league team and secure a basketball scholarship. The film's narrative holds inspiration for all ages, instilling a sense of hope and optimism about the future and the message that it’s never too late to change your ways for the better. "Hoop Street" began filming on July 5th.

The production of "Hoop Street" is a testament to the rich talent pool in Memphis. This project is made possible through a collaboration between Isaiah 54 Films, Princeton James Productions, and Gravity Productions. Filming has and will continue to take place across various locations in Memphis, showcasing the city's diverse and vibrant settings. The film features a mix of national and local talent, further highlighting the creative prowess of our community. The Memphis & Shelby County Film/TV Commission, led by Film Commissioner Linn Sitler, is also backing the project. The organization is dedicated to supporting local filmmakers in realizing their creative visions and fostering Memphis as a hub for visual storytelling and economic development.

The "Hoop Street" script was written by Teresa Dickerson, the CEO of Isaiah 53 Films. Dickerson is a native Memphian. The former high school basketball player attended the University of Memphis and once held leadership positions in the departments of media relations and community investment for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies. Those experiences deeply influenced her storytelling and helped Dickerson write a script she believes many will be able to relate to.

“"Hoop Street" is a story that resonates with many of our young people who grapple with daily traumas. My hope is that our art will inspire young people to pursue their dreams despite their circumstances,” said Dickerson. “We are thankful for the support of the Memphis & Shelby County Film/TV Commission as we strive to create art that mirrors life right here in Memphis.” Dickerson also serves as an executive director on the film.

Princeton James, CEO of Princeton James Productions, is the director and producer of the film. James is also an accomplished playwright and actor who has created and participated in numerous stage and film projects done in Memphis. His recent directorial project, "Queen Rising", was featured in several film festivals and is now available for viewing on multiple streaming platforms.

“Memphis is the perfect place to film a movie. We have a wealth of talent that needs to be showcased. My goal is to bring out the best in our cast and crew, drawing the audience into our world and helping them achieve their dreams,” said James.

"Hoop Street" is also executive produced by Memphian Jordan Danelz, co-owner of Gravity Productions. He has a rich background in directing and producing international, national, and local documentaries, web series, commercials, and videos. Danelz is also committed to highlighting the city through his work.

“Gravity is building a consistent pipeline of films and documentaries in Memphis. I join projects like Hoop Street to uplift our city through our experience in the entertainment industry,” said Danelz.

"Hoop Street" is set to be released in late 2025. The public can follow the film's progress at https://www.instagram.com/HoopStreet_themovie.